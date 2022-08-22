Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Department softens truck seat belt rule

BANGKOK: Strict punishment, including a B2,000 fine, for passengers sitting in a truck’s cabin or its cargo bed without a seat belt will no longer apply when a new law takes effect on Sept 5, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) said yesterday (Aug 21).

Safetytransportaccidents
By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 August 2022, 08:57AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The DLT was responding to concerns raised over the perceived impracticality of the recently-passed Land Transport Act 2022, as the back-row seats of older trucks and cargo beds aren’t typically equipped with seat belts, reports the Bangkok Post.

DLT director-general Jirut Wisanjit said people should not be worried about whether they can no longer ride in the bed of pickup trucks. He said the Royal Thai Police will issue an announcement to exempt them from punishment.

The new law, however, will only allow at most three passengers in the back-row seats of a truck’s cabin and six people in a cargo bed, he said. “In practice, if we are going to impose this seat-belt fastening mandate on passengers, we will start with requiring car makers to install extra seat belts,” he said.

A pickup truck carrying passengers in its cargo bed will, however, be required to cut its travel speed, said Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy national police chief.

Sinea Phuket

The national police are working together with the DLT on the new law.

The announcement will outline details of how the law will be enforced by the police, including who and what will be exempt from the mandate, he said.

A requirement under the law for cars to have proper car seats for children will not take effect on Sept 5 as there is still more work to be done to ensure it does not overly burden consumers, he said.

Capricornball | 22 August 2022 - 17:18:53 

Keeping in mind Thailand's infamous reputation of having the WORST (or close to the worst) road fatality rate on Planet Earth, ANY decision that ignores or condones practices that are known to be dangerous and commonly result in tragic deaths beggars belief. The DLT and RTP both have their heads buried in the sand on this one, but no surprise there.

Capricornball | 22 August 2022 - 13:56:04 

My oh my...you really can't make this stuff up. But we all know...it doesn't matter what laws are new or changed or what any official has to say about anything. There will be no changes in day-to-day activities, and jerk drivers will continue speeding around with over-packed truck beds shuttling Burmese slaves to and from construction sites.

Fascinated | 22 August 2022 - 11:52:35 

When is a law not a law- when one lives in Thailand! Life is cheap and road deaths will continue. time to drag fines into the 21sr century so they act as a deterrent.

Kurt | 22 August 2022 - 10:37:23 

Is this also a silent declaration of the Government that from 5 Sept passengers in the cargo bed of trucks are allowed? Which is common practise as RTP has her hands full of chasing foreign tourists and never cared about Thai (pick up-) trucks safety/law. if they have knowledge of any.

 

