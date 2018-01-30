The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Depa to start verifying 'Smart Visa' applications from Thursday

BANGKOK: The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) from Thursday (Feb 1) will start verifying Smart Visas for experts and investors in startups and digital business, offering a four-year work permit.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 January 2018, 05:20PM

From leftâ€‚ Depa's Nattapon Nimmanpatcharin, Ajarin Pattanapanchai and Teeranun Srihong at the opening of Asia Digital Expo 2018.
“Depa will verify qualified persons for the Smart visa, an initiative approved by the cabinet to reduce the shortage of experts and accelerate the digital transformation towards Thailand 4.0,” said Depa Director-General Nattapon Nimmanpatcharin at a launch event last week.

Speaking at Asia Digital Expo: Digital Transformation at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Mr Nattapon last Thursday (Jan 25) said Depa is authorised to verify experts related to digital technologies and startups.

The Smart Visa scheme allows four groups of people to work in Thailand for four years, though they need to report annually. A tourist visa lets foreigners in for up to 90 days, after which they need to reapply for extensions.

The first group is technology experts, such as those working with data, data analytics and mechatronics.

The second is foreigners working in startups or individuals who plan to open startups in Thailand, who will need to open the business within one year of obtaining the Smart visa.

The third is investors who are interested in Thailand, particularly in the 10 S-curve sectors, for which Depa will be responsible for the digital sector. A minimum investment of B20 million is required.

The fourth is high-level executives in “S-curve” sectors.

“Depa will verify startups who work in the network alliance and their partners’ references, including new startups in which Depa has joint investment,” Mr Nattapon said.

The Smart visa was approved by the cabinet last week. The policy requires collaboration across ministries and agencies, including the Board of Investment.

Mr Nattapon said Depa will ask the Cabinet to approve B1.6 billion this month to set up an Internet of Things institute in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The institute will stimulate the use of IoT in targeted sectors such as automotive, food and agriculture. The institute will need 2½ years for construction.

In the next few months, Depa will form the International IoT Consortium by inviting collaboration from overseas IoT service providers.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
