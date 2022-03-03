Pracha Asawatheera, Director of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) Upper Southern Region office, based in Phuket, announced the new platform, to be called “National Delivery”, at an event at the Thavorn Palm Beach Resort in Karon yesterday (Mar 2).
Mr Pracha explained that the initiative was created under the government’s push to help support people’s incomes, which have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The objective is to foster a potential delivery platform developed by Thai people that is able to compete with foreign platforms, and to promote the adaptation of business operators in the New Normal era to be able to run business effectively and can survive in the economic crisis, which will be an important force in driving the country’s economy,” Mr Pracha said.
“The goal is to recruit at least 20,000 restaurant operators and at least 2,000 riders to enter the system to cover the areas Bangkok and its vicinities and other provinces in 17 major cities in pilot provinces,” he added.
In addition to Phuket, the National Delivery platform is to be made available to business operators in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Phanom and Ayutthaya.
Be the first to comment.