DEPA to launch own food delivery ordering platform

PHUKET: The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) will launch its own online platform for food delivery services in Phuket and other major business centres in the country to take on existing giants in the field including Grab and Food Panda. 

economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 March 2022, 05:34PM

Mr Pracha of the DEPA announced the new online food delivery platform in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Pracha of the DEPA announced the new online food delivery platform in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

A host of small business operators turned out for the launch in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

A host of small business operators turned out for the launch in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The new online food delivery platform was announced in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

The new online food delivery platform was announced in Phuket yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Pracha Asawatheera, Director of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) Upper Southern Region office, based in Phuket, announced the new platform, to be called “National Delivery”,  at an event at the Thavorn Palm Beach Resort in Karon yesterday (Mar 2).

Mr Pracha explained that the initiative was created under the government’s push to help support people’s incomes, which have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The objective is to foster a potential delivery platform developed by Thai people that is able to compete with foreign platforms, and to promote the adaptation of business operators in the New Normal era to be able to run business effectively and can survive in the economic crisis, which will be an important force in driving the country’s economy,” Mr Pracha said.

“The goal is to recruit at least 20,000 restaurant operators and at least 2,000 riders to enter the system to cover the areas Bangkok and its vicinities and other provinces in 17 major cities in pilot provinces,” he added.

In addition to Phuket, the National Delivery platform is to be made available to business operators in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Phanom and Ayutthaya.

