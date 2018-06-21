FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Depa Phuket joins ‘Towards Asean Smart City Network Development’ seminar

PHUKET: Officials from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) Phuket Branch recently joined the “Thailand-Japan Collaboration Seminar: Towards Asean Smart City Network Development” where the collaboration between Thailand and Japan in developing smart cities in Thailand and elsewhere in the Asean region was discussed.

technologyThe Phuket News

Thursday 21 June 2018, 10:55AM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Prajin Juntong speaks to media at Monday’s seminar. Photo: PR Dept

The seminar was held at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel on Monday (June 18) and presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Prajin Juntong.

Also in attendance at the seminar were the Minister of Digital Economy and Society Pichet Durongkaveroj, together with members of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, and Energy Policy and Planing Office.

At the 32nd Asean Summit, held in Singapore on April 28, Asean leaders agreed to set up a Smart Cities Network to share experiences, knowledge and technology to improve the lives and livelihood of the people in cities across all the Asean member states.

The JETRO saw this as a chance to develop a Smart City initiative between Thailand and Japan with cooperation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

During the seminar it was agreed that there are three issues required to achieve Smart Cities status. The first is that businesses and local people must want the Smart City status.

The second is that each country’s government must give importance to Smart City development. The last is that all government sectors join in developing a Smart City.

Mr Prajin said that the government plans to apply digital technology across the country to improve the lives and livelihood of people in every part of Thailand, and that seven smart cities would be developed this year; Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Bangkok, Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.

Smart Cities are cities that take advantages of modern and smart technology and use it to increase the quality of services and administrations, and reduce expenses and resources,” Mr Prajin said.

He also said that the government plans to develop a further 30 other smart cities over the course of the next three years, with all provinces being developed within five years.

Also at the seminar, committees were set up to oversee six specific areas; smart community, smart environment, smart transportation, smart energy, smart economy, and smart administration.

 

 

Be the first to comment.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

