Demolition of bypass hotel on track

PHUKET: Good progress has been made on the demolition of the abandoned incomplete hotel on the bypass road, officials confirmed today (Nov 3).

Safetyweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 November 2022, 05:40PM

Heavy machinery arrived at the site on Saturday (Oct 29) and began the demolition job on a long forgotten structure that has loomed dangerously atop a steep slope beside the road for the last 30 years.

Contractors assured that the experienced team would ensure that no debris would cause a health hazard by falling onto the road below.

Progress thus far has been good and officials believe they remain on track to complete the demolition within the proposed 15-day timeframe, although should the heavy rains that recently battered the island return then this could be extended.

The northbound lanes of the bypass road past the site remain closed for safety. The lanes can be reopened immediately after the demolition has been completed, officials confirmed. If it is deemed safe, the northbound lanes may be opened while the demolition work is being carried out.

The owner of the structure had agreed to have the buildings demolished and filed a formal request to carry out the work with Ratsada Municipality on Oct 26.

This came after two landslides were experienced in the area on Oct 19 and 20 after the torrential rainfall experienced across the island.