Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin

Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin

PHUKET: Demolition of the abandoned incomplete hotel on the bypass road that looms dangerously atop a steep slope beside the road will start today (Oct 28).

constructionSafetytransportweather
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 October 2022, 10:06AM

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket's bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

Demolition of the abandoned building on Phuket’s bypass road in Rassada is expected to begin on Oct 28. Photo: PR Phuket

The demolition is expected to take 15 days, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan said yesterday.

The northbound lanes of the bypass road past the site remain closed for safety. The lanes can be reopened immediately after the demolition has been completed, he said.

If it is deemed safe, the northbound lanes may be opened while the demolition work is being carried out, he added.

The demolition is being done “free of charge’, Vice Governor Amnuay said, presumed to mean that the government is not paying for the work to be done.

The contractor hired has assured that no debris from the demolition will fall onto the road, he added.

Sinea Phuket

The northbound lanes past the site following two landslides in front of the incomplete buildings, one on Oct 19 and another on Oct 20.

The owner of the buildings had agreed to have the buildings demolished and filed a formal request to carry out the work with Ratsada Municipality on Wednesday, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

The aim was “to prevent potential dangers in the future”, he said.

 

Kurt | 28 October 2022 - 10:38:14 

What was the 30 years 'thinking' of the owner of that 30 years abondoned incomplete hotel construction above the Bypass? Why Phuket Government allow such all over Phuket? It makes Phuket ugly.

 

