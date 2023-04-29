British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

PHUKET: The Democrat Party is proposing to turn Phuket into a model city and a technology hub.

politicstransporttechnologytourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 April 2023, 10:16AM

Suchatvee Suwansawat and Ms Watanya Bunnag, key members of the Democrat Party, are warmly received when they help campaign for party candidate Pipat Udom-aksorn in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Apr 16. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Suchatvee Suwansawat and Ms Watanya Bunnag, key members of the Democrat Party, are warmly received when they help campaign for party candidate Pipat Udom-aksorn in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Apr 16. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Helping party candidates campaign for support ahead of the election next month, Democrat list-MP candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat said yesterday (Apr 28) the party wants Phuket to become a model city, not just for Thailand but also Asean.

Phuket is a top tourist destination so it is a perfect candidate for the party’s proposal to provide free internet access at various locations, the Bangkok Post reports him as saying.

“This is one policy the party’s offering to Phuket - free internet access like cities in other countries. The internet access should be more convenient and offered as a form of public welfare,” he said.

The Democrat Party has also pledged to support the development of the public transportation system in the province to alleviate traffic congestion, specifically a tram project.

Although Phuket is among the provinces that face severe traffic problems, there is no agency to oversee the issue, Mr Suchatvee said, adding the party’s candidates are familiar with the problems and can offer insights.

Mr Suchatvee, who also heads the party’s policy committee, said the party is considering pushing for an upgrade to Phuket Rajabhat University so it can expand its fields of study.

PPRP eyes 8 million households

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has pledged to introduce a fertiliser co-payment scheme to help reduce production costs for 8 million farming households facing fluctuations in prices.

Charnkit Dechavitak, spokesman for the party’s election strategy committee, said yesterday that the PPRP attaches importance to every group of farmers and has been working to bridge the gap and improve their livelihood.

Although chemical fertiliser prices have dipped because of lower raw material costs, farmers’ concerns about price fluctuations remain, and this factor can adversely affect production costs and income, he said.

Moreover, with a possible decline in the global farming output due to the risk of drought and a surge in demand, the PPRP believes the government should intervene to help Thai farmers keep production costs manageable.

Mr Charnkit said the planned fertiliser co-payment scheme, together with the proposed fertiliser fund, is expected to stabilise fertiliser prices, reduce costs and generate more income for 8mn farming households.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 29 April 2023 - 15:33:03 

wonder why they stay well away to say that they will fix all the scamm in the island like taxi etc,  water treatment, police corruption etc...  ah probably they also think that phuket should not have the same standard of BKK...  so let just build more and more.. easy peasy money

Fascinated | 29 April 2023 - 12:47:56 

Must be about 6 months since we were to be yet another hub for something.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023
Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success
Phuket targets 70% voter turn out
Evacuated Thais happy to be home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: At least 13 victims of suspected serial killer, Fatal Phuket mall jump || April 28
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators
Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups
Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm
More charges await serial-killing suspect
Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Certain foreigners exempt from new tourist fee, Cycling from Phuket to Bangkok || April 27

 

Phuket community
Democrats vow to develop Phuket

wonder why they stay well away to say that they will fix all the scamm in the island like taxi etc, ...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Integrated ? Sorry Kurt, but there would be not a single Thai person giving you the feeling of bein...(Read More)

Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’

Coincidentally(perhaps?) there was a 7.1 magnitude quake in exactly the same area 2 days earlier at ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Serial whingers at it again. Never had issues with the LTO- by the time you reach for your wallet th...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Must be about 6 months since we were to be yet another hub for something. ...(Read More)

Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

MFP will have a landslide..they had a massive crowd attending last night ...(Read More)

Evacuated Thais happy to be home

Would be nice to read a journalistic article why young Thai people choose to study in Sudan. Who pay...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Wow, PLTO closed 29-30 April, 1-4-5-6-7 May. That are great days for the taxi groups with civilised/...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Many of us in expat community who are many years integrated, help often Thai friends/people in need ...(Read More)

Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

Why not targeting motorbike rental shops who illegally rent out motorbikes to tourists with not the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 