tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

BANGKOK: Former Democrat secretary-general Suthep Thaugsuban urged the party’s executive committee to show responsibility for the sexual misconduct accusations against its disgraced former deputy leader, Prinn Panitchpakdi, to restore public confidence in the party.

sexpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 10:26AM

A coalition of activists carry messages denouncing sexual violence as they move from Suntiphap Park to Victory Monument yesterday (Apr 26). The protest was organised amid the sex scanal facing ex-Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

A coalition of activists carry messages denouncing sexual violence as they move from Suntiphap Park to Victory Monument yesterday (Apr 26). The protest was organised amid the sex scanal facing ex-Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Mr Suthep said changing the line-up of the committee could be just what the party needs in the wake of the sex scandal that has engulfed it in recent days.

He also said if House Speaker and Democrat chief adviser Chuan Leekpai decided to step in and “take care of the party” himself, it would shore up the morale of party members, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Suthep said Mr Chuan, a former party leader who commands wide respect, epitomes what the Democrat Party stands for - integrity, respect for the law and strict adherence to democratic principles.

Mr Suthep’s remarks came after Kanok Wongtrangan quit as another deputy party leader and Mallika Mahasuk stepped down as party executive in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations involving Mr Prinn.

Ms Mallika resigned in a letter she submitted to Sutham Rahong, the Democrat director, without stating a reason. Mr Kanok said he felt morally obligated to make the gesture.

Mr Suthep also stressed that he was only giving his personal opinion and that he had no intention of interfering with the party’s affairs, while also extending moral support to former colleagues.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit yesterday thanked Mr Chuan and party members for their support as he stood firm on his position that the party would get through the current debacle.

CBRE Phuket

“I believe the problem will eventually resolve itself if we all join hands. In every crisis, there is an opportunity. Problems can arise but it’s our job to close ranks and work them out,” he said.

He said the Democrats have much work ahead including the Bangkok gubernatorial election on May 22 and the by-election in Ratchaburi.

A group of ex-Democrat MPs in the North issued a statement yesterday giving Mr Jurin and other party executives their moral support.

Mr Jurin recently stepped down as head of two government panels on women and gender policies amid pressure from rights activists but stopped short of resigning as party leader.

Prinn yesterday met police in Phetchaburi’s Muang district to acknowledge another sexual harassment accusation made against him by an ex-staffer of a political party.

He told reporters he denied all of the allegations and would fight the charges. The provincial court released him on bail set at B200,000.

Police said the woman lodged a complaint on Apr 16 accusing Mr Prinn of sexually harassing her at a party in 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Plug pulled on diesel cap
Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26
Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu
Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine
TCT wants Thailand Pass scrapped
Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out
Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 98 new COVID cases, one death
COVID policy holders crowd compensation claims office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong party hotel closed 15 days, Dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach || April 25
Girl, 9, safe after swimming incident at Similans
Beijing COVID spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Police motorcyclist gets 1 year, 15 days jail for killing ‘Mor Kratai’
Artificial reef crane collapses off Kalim Beach

 

Phuket community
Plug pulled on diesel cap

Here you have one alternative: The government can get the money easily. Simply scrap ALL future purc...(Read More)

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

The one who throw the first punch normally wins ! so what are we waiting for !Russia ? come on all y...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

Thai Government has no grip on Patong PEBA Republic. The weaknes of Thai Government is speechless. M...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

too bad there'e big money to be made on cig. taxes, not to be missed for a mere 95% improvement....(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

Rent-a-mob........(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

JohnC,good idea ,can you help me! but first pay my insurance please !...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

parents,show your kids how it is done !trow away the smoke and be the knight in shining armor for on...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

More disgusting displays from greed-master Prab. He seems to have Patong in his pocket- police, offi...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Nicotine is a perfect drug, It get you high when you're low, and calms you when you're agit...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Folks who died of 'underlying conditions' would not have done so had they not had Covid. It...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential

 