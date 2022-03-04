BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020

BANGKOK:- The Department of Business Development (DBD) has revealed that the document and parcel delivery service sector grew exponentially in 2021 from 2020, recording B44 billion in revenue in 2020.


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 6 March 2022, 05:01PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

DBD Director-General Thosapone Dansuputra made the statement citing data from the department, reports state news agency NNT.

He said that the segment saw 560 new businesses registered in 2021, more than 200% from 2020. 

The value of combined assets and debts in the sector in 2020 was at B10.9 billion, an increase of 88.28% from the previous year. Officials are still waiting for data for the 2021 value of combined assets and debts, Mr Thosapone said.

Revenue from the segment in 2020 was recorded at B44.8bn, a 39.12% jump from 2019, he added.

Thai businesses invested the most in the sector at B4.7bn, followed by their Chinese counterparts at B65.7 million, Hong Kong at B18.41mn, German at B13.77mn, and others at B125.12mn.

DBD Director-General Mr Thosapone noted that other factors in addition to the rise of online shopping were contributing to the growth of the delivery sector, namely improvements in logistics, aggressive marketing campaigns, the rise in online payments and a fiercely competitive environment.

