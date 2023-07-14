333 at the beach
Delivery pickup slams into Heroines Monument barrier

PHUKET: The driver of a delivery pickup truck that slammed into the steel barricade protecting the Heroines Monument early this morning (July 14) has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property.

transportSafetyaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 July 2023 11:18 AM

Lt Col Noppadol Tonemanee of the Thalang Police said officers were informed of the accident at 3:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find the Bangkok-registered Toyota pickup fitted with a refrigerated box on its tray stopped halfway across the barrier installed to protect the monument from invading vehicles.

The entire font of the pickup truck had been destroyed by the impact.

The driver, named by police as Sanphet Rao, 21, was at the scene of the accident, police noted.

Sanphet had escaped the accident with no injuries.

Police said that Sanphet was travelling northbound along Thepkrasattri Rd when he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to him slamming into the monument barrier.

The pickup was taken to Thalang Police Station and Sanphet was charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property, police confirmed.

Phuket community
Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19

It was was never going to happen,long live the army....(Read More)

When is a Thai company not a Thai company?

Wonder how many of this high RTP Officers wife’s in phuket,are “owners” of different farang c...(Read More)

Pita: ‘I’m not giving up’

Unfortunatly the CC has probably already recieved orders from above so the outcome is inevitable. St...(Read More)

Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike

Will anyone miss them? We won't have to put up with their crap for a while, not a bad thing real...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita falls short of becoming Premier, Phuket’s ‘City Pillar’, Murder suspects caught || July 13

Pita didn't "fall short" , the parliament fell short of fulfilling its sole purpose. S...(Read More)

Political showdown for Pita

It is beyond comprehension why these old useless corrupt so-called 'elites' can't accept...(Read More)

Phuket to splash B849k on another ‘City Pillar’

Another lucrative kickbacks for the boys monument. Pehaps a plaque could be put on it naming all tho...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

Mostt likely to have been in a villa swimming pool. We see and hear it a lot with many children of R...(Read More)

Two boys in hospital after near-drowning near Nai Harn

How is that possible? As parents/caretaker you not leave kids of that age alone at any beach. If kid...(Read More)

‘Zero carbon’ tourist app launched

Carbon credits are a bogus feel good non solution. Stop flying and using private transport, eating...(Read More)

 

