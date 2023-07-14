Delivery pickup slams into Heroines Monument barrier

PHUKET: The driver of a delivery pickup truck that slammed into the steel barricade protecting the Heroines Monument early this morning (July 14) has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 July 2023 11:18 AM

Lt Col Noppadol Tonemanee of the Thalang Police said officers were informed of the accident at 3:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find the Bangkok-registered Toyota pickup fitted with a refrigerated box on its tray stopped halfway across the barrier installed to protect the monument from invading vehicles.

The entire font of the pickup truck had been destroyed by the impact.

The driver, named by police as Sanphet Rao, 21, was at the scene of the accident, police noted.

Sanphet had escaped the accident with no injuries.

Police said that Sanphet was travelling northbound along Thepkrasattri Rd when he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to him slamming into the monument barrier.

The pickup was taken to Thalang Police Station and Sanphet was charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property, police confirmed.