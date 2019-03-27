THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Delish-ious: Cakes and cold brews at Delish Cafe

A popular Australian-style cafe in the heart of the Nai Harn Beach neighbourhood, Delish Cafe Phuket is a lovely little place to stop in for a bite to eat or a break.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Monday 1 April 2019, 10:00AM

The cafe features comfortable seating, an eclectic soundtrack, an expansive terrace and plenty of good vibes to last the day.

The cafe features comfortable seating, an eclectic soundtrack, an expansive terrace and plenty of good vibes to last the day.

Four origins coffee beans.

Four origins coffee beans.

A longtime fa­vourite amongst local expats, the cafe features comfortable seating, an eclectic soundtrack, an ex­pansive terrace and plenty of good vibes to last the day.

Delish Cafe prides itself on serving up a menu full of homemade, healthy meals which includes all-day break­fast, various choices for brunch or a light lunch, toasties, super salads and ginormous burgers.

While I like everything on the menu, particular favourites include the corn fritters served with bacon and a mixed leaf salad, the potato tortilla with Greek salad and the black rice, chicken and cashew nut salad. The portions are ample and the prices, for the high quality of food, beyond affordable.

A large bakery display case at the front of the cafe showcases some of the very best tasting cakes and pies you will find in Phuket. Made from family recipes, the cakes at Delish Cafe are absolutely lush.

Baked fresh throughout the week, popular sellers include the flourless chocolate cake and the rasp­berry and white chocolate cheesecake. I’ve mentioned it to friends for years, and I guess it’s time to share the secret with the readers of Cafe Society as well, Delish Cafe has the absolute best car­rot cake on the island. It’s moist, lightly spiced and features cream cheese icing. Trust me when I say this cake is better than what grandma makes!

Laguna Golf Phuket

Delish Cafe roasts speciality single origin beans on-site. The cafe’s dedi­cated brand is White Elephant Coffee Roasters, a coffee grower from Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The brand’s 1855 Signature Blend marries a light citric acidity, leather spiciness, muted chocolate and bright sweetness. This particular blend makes for a great cup of coffee. The flavour is robust and not bitter and, with a bit of brown sugar stirred in, makes for a nice treat. Other single-origin roasting experiments include beans from Toraja, Brazil, Co­lombia and Ethiopia. If you come to the cafe and want to know more about the on-site roasting, ask for Greg, the owner.

Delish Cafe also offers cold brew cof­fee both in the cafe and for sale in glass bottles for takeaway. Cold brew coffee isn’t as acidic as hot brewed coffee and is often less bitter. It is refreshing and a lot smoother, naturally sweeter and creamier than hot brewed coffee. The cold brew coffee at Delish Cafe is served three ways: americano-style with a lit­tle water and ice; in the form of a café au lait with a little milk and ice; or on the rocks, which means straight up on ice for a real buzz.

For those looking for a more speci­ality type of coffee, give the cold brew mixers a whirl. The coco loco features cold brew, coconut and mint, while the orange crush has an orange wedge and cinnamon. Sweet lips is a cold brew served with condensed milk and the con leche is a mixture of cold brew, almond milk and vanilla. All of the cold brew mixers are just B100, which is excellent value for these cool, refreshing treats.

Delish Cafe Phuket is open Monday to Saturday from 7:30am until 5pm.
Facebook – www.facebook.com/Delish­CafePhuket/

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trash Talk: Tackling waste in Phuket
Furever Friends: Changing the lives of stray cats and dogs
Soi Dog calling to end the suffering of homeless and neglected cats
Mission of Mercy: The humanitarian vessel that needs our help
Dedication: In honour of the Rawai Municipality emergency team
The darling of the coffee roasting scene: Campus Coffee Roaster
Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs
Family matters: The mother-son team behind a new cafe in Chalong
‘Shaken not stirred’: PHAB fundraiser returns for hospitality scholarships
Le Meridien Phuket and UWC Thailand team up for sustainability
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui
Cafe Society: A good day starts at Mr.Coffee
The Pavilions Phuket pay it forward by helping local school
Voluntourism: A ‘Holiday for Charity’ ethos from the Eco-Logic resort in Paksong

 

Phuket community
Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah blah, blah blah blah blah, heard the over-paid old men staying at the five star resort for...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Hahaha, nice 1st of April joke!...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

"Drunks and uncultured simpletons"As you obviously know them all,i suspect it must be fell...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

I was going to yell after inconsequent Thai people, but I noticed that the news was published at 2am...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

It's as if Thailand doesn't realize that much of what constitutes tourism in Thailand is now...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

Does Tourism & Transport Ministry bring water to Phuket island for Songkran water celebrations? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A matter of trust

Good opinion piece! Any present Government Official who thinks he can bury true facts must be born ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

"Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop," in this the Arabs are wrong, ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

In what civilized country does a gang of taxi drivers beat the crap out of tourists over a fare disa...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

That the world gets smaller and smaller due to iPhones, ever see a thai student without one?, means ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential

 