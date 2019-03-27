Delish-ious: Cakes and cold brews at Delish Cafe

A popular Australian-style cafe in the heart of the Nai Harn Beach neighbourhood, Delish Cafe Phuket is a lovely little place to stop in for a bite to eat or a break.

By Amy Bensema

Monday 1 April 2019, 10:00AM

The cafe features comfortable seating, an eclectic soundtrack, an expansive terrace and plenty of good vibes to last the day.

Delish Cafe prides itself on serving up a menu full of homemade, healthy meals which includes all-day break­fast, various choices for brunch or a light lunch, toasties, super salads and ginormous burgers.

While I like everything on the menu, particular favourites include the corn fritters served with bacon and a mixed leaf salad, the potato tortilla with Greek salad and the black rice, chicken and cashew nut salad. The portions are ample and the prices, for the high quality of food, beyond affordable.

A large bakery display case at the front of the cafe showcases some of the very best tasting cakes and pies you will find in Phuket. Made from family recipes, the cakes at Delish Cafe are absolutely lush.

Baked fresh throughout the week, popular sellers include the flourless chocolate cake and the rasp­berry and white chocolate cheesecake. I’ve mentioned it to friends for years, and I guess it’s time to share the secret with the readers of Cafe Society as well, Delish Cafe has the absolute best car­rot cake on the island. It’s moist, lightly spiced and features cream cheese icing. Trust me when I say this cake is better than what grandma makes!

Delish Cafe roasts speciality single origin beans on-site. The cafe’s dedi­cated brand is White Elephant Coffee Roasters, a coffee grower from Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The brand’s 1855 Signature Blend marries a light citric acidity, leather spiciness, muted chocolate and bright sweetness. This particular blend makes for a great cup of coffee. The flavour is robust and not bitter and, with a bit of brown sugar stirred in, makes for a nice treat. Other single-origin roasting experiments include beans from Toraja, Brazil, Co­lombia and Ethiopia. If you come to the cafe and want to know more about the on-site roasting, ask for Greg, the owner.

Delish Cafe also offers cold brew cof­fee both in the cafe and for sale in glass bottles for takeaway. Cold brew coffee isn’t as acidic as hot brewed coffee and is often less bitter. It is refreshing and a lot smoother, naturally sweeter and creamier than hot brewed coffee. The cold brew coffee at Delish Cafe is served three ways: americano-style with a lit­tle water and ice; in the form of a café au lait with a little milk and ice; or on the rocks, which means straight up on ice for a real buzz.

For those looking for a more speci­ality type of coffee, give the cold brew mixers a whirl. The coco loco features cold brew, coconut and mint, while the orange crush has an orange wedge and cinnamon. Sweet lips is a cold brew served with condensed milk and the con leche is a mixture of cold brew, almond milk and vanilla. All of the cold brew mixers are just B100, which is excellent value for these cool, refreshing treats.

Delish Cafe Phuket is open Monday to Saturday from 7:30am until 5pm.

Facebook – www.facebook.com/Delish­CafePhuket/

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.