Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom

Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom

CHANTHABURI: A retired senior policeman due to hear judgment in a land dispute case shot dead the plaintiff and his lawyer before being fatally shot by an on-duty police officer in a Chanthaburi courtroom on Tuesday morning (Nov 12).

violencemurderhomicidecrimepolicelandproperty
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 02:41PM

A police officer collects evidence in the Chanthaburi courtroom after the fatal shooting rampage by a retired police major-general this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Bangkok Post

A police officer collects evidence in the Chanthaburi courtroom after the fatal shooting rampage by a retired police major-general this morning (Nov 12). Photo: Bangkok Post

He also wounded two other people who accompanied the slain plaintiff into the court.

Pol Maj Gen Thanin Chantratip, 67, was a defendant in a 10-year-long civil lawsuit concerning plots of land in Tha Mai district.

He was in court waiting to hear a ruling in the case when plaintiff Bancha Porameekhanaporn arrived with his wife and two lawyers about 9:15am.

Media reported that the two sides began arguing and Pol Maj Gen Thanin drew his pistol and opened fire at Bancha and other members of his party.

Bancha and lawyer Wijai Sukharom died later at Prapokklao Hospital. Bancha was a lawyer for former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra during her rice-pledging scheme case. Bancha’s wife Supaporn and another lawyer, Wichai Udomthanapat, were wounded.

Thanin was in turn shot by an on-duty police officer and severely wounded. He later also succumbed to his wound.

 

Read original story here.

