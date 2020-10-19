Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility

BANGKOK: Newly appointed defence forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi on Monday (Oct 19) insisted that the military would not get involved in politics and a military coup was not on their minds.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 19 October 2020, 03:45PM

Defence forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi.

Defence forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi.

Gen Chalermpol was speaking after the first meeting of the new leaders of the three armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, reports the Bangkok Post.

Also present were army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae, navy chief Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan, air force chief ACM Airbull Suttiwan and national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

Asked about the military’s role in politics, Gen Chalermpol said politics involved the governing of the country under the law, while the military served as the government’s mechanism in social and economic affairs.

“As for politics, the military has no involvement, although they are directly involved in state security because this is the duty of the military. It is the duty under the constitution,” Gen Chalermpol said.

Asked about the armed forces leaders’ roles as senators, he said they only served during a so-called five-year transitional period as stipulated by the constitution.

The armed forces leaders are among six state officials serving as senators under the current constitution.

The three others are the chief of the defence forces, the permanent secretary for defence and the national police chief.

Under the constitution, the coup-appointed Senate is allowed to join the House of Representatives to vote for a prime minister.

Asked to give assurances there would be no military coup, Gen Chalermpol said the matter was “not part of the military’s action plans’”.

Gen Chalermpol on Monday also laid down the armed forces’ policies, including protecting the monarchy, national defence, maintaining state security, building security cooperation with other countries, supporting efforts to develop the country and preventing and easing natural disasters.

Police move to silence news, Facebook platforms

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The announcement followed the Royal Thai Police moving to silence news agencies and Facebook platforms over their coverage of the protests in Bangkok over the weekend.

Police want to shut down four media outlets and a Facebook page run by protesters, on grounds their content constitutes a threat to national security, the Bangkok Post noted in another report.

National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk on Friday signed an order under the emergency decree requesting the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to ban Voice TV, Prachathai.com website, The Reporters and The Standard, as well as the Free Youth movement Facebook page.

The Reporters is Facebook-based. The Standard is web-based, but has a Facebook page. Voice TV also has a Facebook page.

Pol Gen Suwat said the four news outlets and the protest leaders’ Facebook page published content harmful to national security.

The emergency decree, which has been enforced since Thursday, allows authorities to ban media and other information deemed threatening to national security.

The move comes as rallies against the government have spread across the country, especially after rally leaders were arrested as police fired water cannons with coloured dye to disperse a peaceful protest at Pathumwan intersection on Friday.

The Free Youth movement and its ally, the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration, has already reached out, asking followers on Sunday to shift from their Facebook pages to Telegram, a messaging app, after rumours they would be targeted by authorities.

Thapanee Eadsrichai, a founder of The Reporters, posted a Facebook message saying the outlet continued to operate on Monday.

Former finance minister and government critic Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala also slammed the police move on his Facebook account, saying the country was moving backwards to "complete dictatorship".

He wondered whether the Facebook accounts of other individuals would be the next targets.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outages to affect Patong, Srisoonthorn
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai joins Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Anti-government protestors gather in Phuket
Weighing the consequences
House mulls meet to end unrest
Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll
Phuket Opinion: The middle way
Ardern wins landslide in NZ election
Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge
Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu

 

Phuket community
Phuket island medical hub in the works

Foreign Insurances have a strong position. It are them who at the end pay the Phuket hospital bills ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

....Want to remain a status quo.... Shooting at peaceful demonstrators is not possible anymore. Tho...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

In General, Thai officialdom is stubborn, not willing to see and understand changes. They just put ...(Read More)

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Where are his personal items? Who can give informations?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Infection rate should never be the issue. If 100 20 year olds get infected, the deaths = 0! If 100 ...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

@JohnC + Goldwing, A regimental job to be done by foreign insurance firms, to investigate competence...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

America needs 4 more years of President Donald Trump. Do not vote for Biden, the Pro Abortion Baby K...(Read More)

Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok

I sincerely hope there is "Covid-19 Killer" in that blue dye, otherwise all the idiot prot...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

Oh boy...shaving a whopping 4 days off will have people flocking here in droves! Especially if they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

The Kingdom is from high to lower levels very experienced in finding middle ways, but that comes wit...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 