Deep Week festival returns to Phuket

DIVING: Excitement is building as Phuket prepares to play host to the ‘Deep Week’ freediving festival for the second time this year, which starts tomorrow (Nov 26) and runs until Dec 3rd.

Diving

By Joanna Matlub

Friday 25 November 2022, 01:30PM

Led by Adam Stern and Bangkok Freedivers, in partnership with 5 Star Marine, the event will welcome over 100 free divers from across Europe, the United States, Australia and more, making it the world’s largest freediving festival.

Deep Week has positioned itself as the best freediving educational event, where some of the top experts and free divers come together from around the world for one week of shared learning experiences.

Deep Dive on Deep Week

Deep Week is a one-of-a-kind experience for the freediving community. It stands as the world’s premier freediving education event bringing the best free divers, instructors and experts from all over the world to Phuket for a week of organised events.

Phuket was selected due to the water clarity and conditions for freediving, as well as its location allowing access to a number of islands with deep and protected dive sites. Private speedboats operated by 5 Star Marine will take participants on short journeys to locations across to Koh Racha and Koh Doc Mai, with access to 60 meters on each dive; however, with top class instructors on board they can find even more depth if need be!

“This type of exciting event attracts a different kind of customer to Phuket as well as highlighting the very best of Phuket’s surrounding waters,” commented Shaun Stenning, owner of 5 Star Marine.

“We are delighted to be the boat partner of this event for the 2nd time this year,” he added.

In addition to freediving, everyone taking part will also be engaging in depth training, theory sessions, fitness, workshops and dinner events to enjoy the experience fully and help enhance knowledge and technique.

The first Deep Dive festival was held in Phuket in May of this year and was a resounding success.

Thailand Focus

Freediving in Thailand has grown significantly over the last few years, as Ploy Scott, Managing Director of Bangkok Freedivers, points out: “My vision for Deep Week is to bring world-class freediving instructors, educators and athletes to Phuket so the Thai freediving community can learn from these leading figures,” she said.

Looking back at how Ploy became the first ever Thai Freediving Instructor Trainer, she reminisces that, “My journey started at Deep Week in Bali six years ago, it was an amazing environment to learn and improve within. Training with highly experienced instructors in a friendly environment improved my techniques and knowledge immensely.”

Follow The Leader

Adam, Ploy and Thibault lead the charge in a week of line training, pool sessions, workshops and so much more; as part of the huge group of 30 highly regarded international instructors. Participants will get the chance to hear first-hand from these athletes and learn more about their training routines and techniques.

Adam Stern - The creator of Deep Week and the Freediving Family, Adam is an Australian champion and 8-time Australian freediving record holder. Known as one of the leading names in the freediving world, he is not only an athlete, but also a leading educator in this sport and one of the founders and creators of the Molchanovs Education System.

Ploy Scott - Ploy is an important and central figure in the Thai freediving scene. She is a multiple Thai record holder and the first Thai Freediving Instructor Trainer. With her guidance and local knowledge, Thailand has developed a thriving freediving ecosystem and industry and she is now able to regularly bring her experience and expertise to Deep Week.

Thibault Guignes - 8-time French National Record Holder and one of the top freediving educators in the world. He is not only an athlete, but educator and owner of Camotes Freediving School. His experience and knowledge in free immersion (FIM) makes him one of the most sought-after experts on this topic.

Sheena McNally – As a Canadian freediving champion and continental record holder, Sheena loves helping other learn how to enjoy their time underwater. She has safety dived at the World Championships in Roatan, and set national and continental records in FIM and Constant Weight categories.

Event Details:

The event will be based at the Boat Lagoon Resort in Phuket, with instructors holding a variety of workshops each day. Activities include pool sessions, static sessions and all the Wave theory sessions needed to complete your course. There will also be included yoga, meditation and HIIT classes daily, although nothing is compulsory so attendees are free to do as much or as little as they like.

Deep Week Schedule:

6.00am – Optional Sunrise Yoga

7:30am – Line Training Diving

2:30pm – Wave Theory or Pool Session

4:30pm –Workshops and Dry Training

6pm – HIIT

6:30pm - Meditation

7pm – Family Dinner

Deep Week 2023

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy their time in the water and better themselves, whatever their background or level. Fear not if you missed out on joining this time around, there is already talk of another Deep Week Phuket taking place in 2023.

For more information on freediving and plans for 2023 check out Bangkok Freedivers at:

Bangkok Freedivers

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram