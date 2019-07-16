Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deep breaths, deep sleep: The ‘filling and emptying the glass’ exercise that helps insomnia

Deep breaths, deep sleep: The ‘filling and emptying the glass’ exercise that helps insomnia

Hello and welcome to another glorious month in Phuket. As I have mentioned be­fore, I am fortunate enough to introduce many people to their first ever yoga class and I consider it such a blessing!

Health
By Kim White

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 12:00PM

Is your glass half empty or half full?

Is your glass half empty or half full?

I see people from all walks of life and happily help them find what yoga means for them. I do this by listen­ing to what they are saying, observing how their bodies move and also by feel­ing out their vibe.

I hear a lot of different stories about life issues, body injuries and mental struggles. However, one of the most com­mon complaints I hear is sleeplessness and a busy mind they cannot shut off. So this month I thought I would share with you an amazing little breathing exercise that I teach to so many people, with great results. The great thing about this exercise is that it is very simple and is achievable by anyone with a little bit of practice and patience.

I call this exercise ‘filling and emp­tying the glass’. Let’s go through the steps together.

1. You can lie on your back or take a sitting position or you can even stand. This exercise can literally be done any­where!

2. Place one of your hands on your belly and place the other on your chest.

3. Close your eyes and just observe the natural flow of your breath. Most of you will feel that the hand on the chest moves more than the hand on the belly. If the hands are not moving much at all, this means you are taking very shallow breaths. We need to fix this!

4. As you observe the natural flow of your breath, I want you to contem­plate that your belly and your chest are a glass and your breath is the water. When you pour water into a glass, the water fills up from the bottom of the glass up to the top. When you empty water from a glass, it empties from the top of the glass down to the bottom. We are going to manipulate our breath in the same way.

5. First we will work just on half the glass. On your next inbreath, bypass the breath filling the chest and direct your breath to fill the belly first instead. It may feel a little weird if you have not done this before but persevere and you will get better.

6. Work just on breathing into the belly (half the glass) for about a minute.

7. When you feel more comfortable with the belly breath, we will work on filling the entire glass. So on your next inbreath, bypass the breath filling the chest and direct your breath to fill the belly first, then keep the belly full and continue to breathe into the chest. Now both belly and chest are full.

QSI International School Phuket

8. When you take your outbreath, keep the belly full, release the chest first and then continue to release the belly.

This is our exercise: inbreath, belly fills first then chest; outbreath, chest re­leases first then belly.

Spend a minimum of three minutes on this exercise, but my suggestion is to spend as much time as you can with it whenever you have a chance. The breathing out technique may seem weird and uncomfortable at first, but as you live in your body more and practice the movements, you will improve.

So why is this exercise so good for restlessness and busy minds? You will notice that as you work on the breath­ing exercise, you have to concentrate on what you are doing. You cannot be half daydreaming if you do this exercise properly. When you concentrate on this simpler task of breathing, your mind pulls away from busy thought and starts to relax into the rhythm of the body, shifting you from living in your busy brain on the frontal temple and moving the thought processes back to the re­laxed brain which is more in the middle of the head.

When the brain shifts, the entire body also receives a different message from the brain and starts to shift into relaxed mode too.

I find this exercise so much better for insomnia than counting sheep. It has never made sense to me to imagine jumping sheep in an already busy mind! Jumping sheep are not calm and re­laxed, neither is trying to imagine them.

When you feel like the world is caving in and your brain may explode, think back to this little article and take the time to empty your cup of the busyness and start filling it with calm clarity.

Happy breathing.
Metta, Kim oxo

Kim White Yoga

One of the main motivations that drives Kim to teach Yoga is her desire to keep true, real Yoga alive; the propagation of Yoga for Yoga. She strives to achieve this through teaching and helping people fall in love with Yoga everyday. She gives you her yoga mind and yoga heart to guide anyone wishing to traverse the beautiful journey that is Yoga. Teaching group classes, private classes, yoga intensives & retreats across the Island.

www.kimwhiteyoga.com
Call +66 862 769 174

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HeadStart Graduation 2019
Green Thoughts: Good vibrations and your garden
Children of the Revolution: Why the next generation feels the planet is unsafe in our hands
Comedy value: Don’t miss live stand-up at the Marriott on July 15
BanYa Literacy Centre mural unleashes children’s creativity and imagination
Patong Beach cleanup lifts 800kg of trash
Top tips for staying safe in the Phuket surf
Behind the ‘mastery learning’ philosophy at QSI Phuket
Unesco awards Bagan World Heritage status
Unleashed: How to change your dog’s problem behaviours
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 4: Queen Khema
Eco Blueprints: Zeavola Resort GM pens environmental e-book
Soi Dog’s John Dalley frees sea turtle from fish trap on Laypang Beach
Phuket’s PHIST launches ‘Green Beat 60’ environmental short film contest
Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

No wonder: over population, human greed, not match care about the environment, deforesting, cut down...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

As Timy asked the question many times without getting any official answer,wouldn't it be about t...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Self shoulder patting paper tiger officials with dramatic water amount figures ( up to the exact cub...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

Another fine piece from the King of the buzz word. Buzz Barnett. However, he does tend to blow whic...(Read More)

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom

What wonderful flowery gobbledygook from Mr. Barnett. Didn't understand a word of it....(Read More)

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

My deepest condolences to the family. To them I give this advice. Don't tolerate the various so-...(Read More)

Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm

More examples of Thailand killing off it's natural resources. And...100 black tip sharks!...not...(Read More)

Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

Of course...leave it to the hotel advocate to paint a rosy picture in order to support the current b...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Save Now Stay Later
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards

 