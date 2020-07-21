Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test

Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test

FOOTBALL: Watford captain Troy Deeney has slammed reports there was a fight during half-time of Nigel Pearson’s final match in charge of the Premier League strugglers.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 04:56PM

Watford captain Troy Deeney (left) denies there was any dressing room fight during the half-time interval when his team lost to West Ham on Friday. Forty-eight hours later boss Nigel Pearson (right) was sacked despite having the highest win percentage in the Premier League of any Watford manager. Photo: AFP

Watford captain Troy Deeney (left) denies there was any dressing room fight during the half-time interval when his team lost to West Ham on Friday. Forty-eight hours later boss Nigel Pearson (right) was sacked despite having the highest win percentage in the Premier League of any Watford manager. Photo: AFP

Pearson was surprisingly sacked on Sunday with just two games left in Watford’s battle to avoid relegation.

Hayden Mullins has been appointed interim boss, with the Hornets three points above the relegation zone.

Amid claims that Pearson’s demise was hastened by a heated row during Friday’s 3-1 loss at relegation rivals West Ham, Deeney told beIN Sports: “I just want to put it out there, there was no fight at half-time.

“It is 2020, you don’t do that any more and certainly with all the cameras you would see a lot more if that was the case.

“The gaffer didn’t put his hands on anybody. He was just frustrated and had a firm talking to us. No-one was fighting, no-one was punched and no-one was tickled. There were no hands thrown.

“Second of all Troy will not be picking teams because I have read that online as well. I am player-coach apparently. Anything else I have missed out? We wasn’t locked in so a lot of interesting things.”

Deeney admitted he was surprised by the decision to sack Pearson, who was Watford’s third permanent manager of the campaign after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

The 56-year-old guided the Hornets to notable triumphs over Manchester United and Liverpool, but will not finish the job he started in December.

Up and down week’

“You get to a point in football where you are not surprised any more, but I would say this one surprised me and took me back a bit,” Deeney added.

Dan About Thailand

“I wasn’t anticipating that was going to be the situation we’d walk into on Sunday. We had an up and down week before.

“We won two games (against Norwich and Newcastle) and you’d like to think we would have got a better result against West Ham, but that wasn’t to be and the club made a decision.”

Mullins was also in charge against Leicester and Crystal Palace in December before Pearson arrived.

Now he is focused on securing Watford’s survival.

“One of the things we have had to deal with in the last couple of days is the manager leaving. However that has come about is something we can’t let dissuade us from our focus. Our focus are the last two games,” he told reporters yesterday (July 20).

“We know the manager was a big part of it, but the club have made a decision and us, the players and staff have to be professional enough to focus on the next two games.”

Earlier, Pearson had expressed his regret at not being able to finish the job he started at Watford.

In a post on his official Twitter account yesterday, Pearson said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the well wishes I’ve received from Watford supporters and the football community. Thank you all for your kind messages.

“Although not able to finish the task I was brought in to achieve, I wish Watford all the best for their final two games. Cheers, Nige.”

- Watford host Manchester City in the Premier League at midnight tonight Phuket time.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton
Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking
Hamilton hot in Hungary
Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole at Hungarian GP
Man City resume hostilities with Arsenal, Man Utd eye Chelsea clean sweep in FA Cup semis
Man Utd stay in touch with Leicester in top-four battle, Villa in trouble
The pressure forcing Ferrari’s crumble
Pay full fees, champs tell TrueVisions

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

It has always been free. Every time I've been in for one I've told them I hadn't had to ...(Read More)

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok

Maybe they should take a big test in Phuket 20,000 people....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Good luck renewing a retirement permit if you make a formal complaint about the IOs!!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I needed three copies last year and was asked to pay 900THB. Same this year, just 3 weeks ago. I n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

The "nasty radical left" doesn't lock kids in cages or kneel on people's necks unt...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Looking at the rubbish at beaches , much of it has thai stickers or thai inscriptions. It is mainly ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The trash comes from my neighbor, who each and every morning, tosses his instant coffee packaging on...(Read More)

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

Exactly where are new infections coming from Mars ? Unless this is a pre cursor to reopening borders...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Surin Beach and BangTao are always dirty, why ? where does the taxes money goes ? Take the example o...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Thats what Mr. Pira has to say, its his business. Laughable when you look at the well prepared websi...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 