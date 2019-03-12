Dedication: In honour of the Rawai Municipality emergency team

In nearly every emergency, accident or otherwise, The Phuket News notes the good, unfaltering work done by the teams of rescue workers who are on standby to assist at any time of day, in any kind of emergency situation. Here, The Phuket News reprints a letter received from a reader in Rawai, marking the outstanding contribution the Rawai Municipality emergency team made in assisting his friend. The letter readers as follows:

Community

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 March 2019, 11:13AM

The Rawai Municipal Emergency Rescue & Life team. Photo: Supplied

I would like to pay my respects and heartfelt gratitude to the Rawai Municipal emergency ambulance team that resides in the southern community of Phuket Island.

Over the past few years, I have witnessed great care and professionalism from this group of individuals. Now, I understand that someone might say that they are simply doing their jobs. But what I noticed was extraordinary kindness that went into what might seem like an ordinary emergency call.

Regardless of the time, day or night, they had come to assist one friend in particular, at times helping him when he could not leave the bedroom himself, only to be physically carried to the ambulance where the guerney was inaccessible.

During some calls, a team member had turned off the house lights, fans, locked front doors, and made sure the pets had water before leaving the premises. These are just a few examples of the overall care they had provided.

Now, sadly that friend died earlier this year while visiting family overseas; and this emergency team had assisted him many, many times before his passing.

The Life (Gucheep) team is our incredible neighbour of compassionate unsung heroes, and our friends. So thank you for your time, impeccable attention to detail and dedication.

– Peter, Rawai

Rawai Municipal Emergency Rescue & Life. Tel: L 076-530427 (24 Hrs. )