THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dedication: In honour of the Rawai Municipality emergency team

In nearly every emergency, accident or otherwise, The Phuket News notes the good, unfaltering work done by the teams of rescue workers who are on standby to assist at any time of day, in any kind of emergency situation. Here, The Phuket News reprints a letter received from a reader in Rawai, marking the outstanding contribution the Rawai Municipality emergency team made in assisting his friend. The letter readers as follows:

Community
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 March 2019, 11:13AM

The Rawai Municipal Emergency Rescue & Life team. Photo: Supplied

The Rawai Municipal Emergency Rescue & Life team. Photo: Supplied

I would like to pay my respects and heartfelt gratitude to the Rawai Municipal emergency ambulance team that resides in the southern community of Phuket Island.

Over the past few years, I have witnessed great care and professionalism from this group of individuals. Now, I understand that someone might say that they are simply doing their jobs. But what I noticed was extraordinary kindness that went into what might seem like an ordinary emergency call.

Regardless of the time, day or night, they had come to assist one friend in particular, at times helping him when he could not leave the bedroom himself, only to be physically carried to the ambulance where the guerney was inaccessible.

During some calls, a team member had turned off the house lights, fans, locked front doors, and made sure the pets had water before leaving the premises. These are just a few examples of the overall care they had provided.

Now, sadly that friend died earlier this year while visiting family overseas; and this emergency team had assisted him many, many times before his passing.

The Life (Gucheep) team is our incredible neighbour of compassionate unsung heroes, and our friends. So thank you for your time, impeccable attention to detail and dedication.

– Peter, Rawai

Rawai Municipal Emergency Rescue & Life. Tel: L 076-530427 (24 Hrs. )

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The darling of the coffee roasting scene: Campus Coffee Roaster
Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs
Family matters: The mother-son team behind a new cafe in Chalong
‘Shaken not stirred’: PHAB fundraiser returns for hospitality scholarships
Le Meridien Phuket and UWC Thailand team up for sustainability
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui
Cafe Society: A good day starts at Mr.Coffee
The Pavilions Phuket pay it forward by helping local school
Voluntourism: A ‘Holiday for Charity’ ethos from the Eco-Logic resort in Paksong
Celebration of Life service to be held for Phuket expat Gary Moody
Laguna Phuket invites all to celebrate Children’s Day 2019
Write Now: Meet the Phuket Island Writers
Cafe Society: Table Top of delights
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019

 

Phuket community
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

How does one not 'appear' drunk'? Everyone involved in 'accidents' should be tes...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

And here we are, the RTP side pass the thai traffic laws and allow Pick ups to have passengers in th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

"We did not test on alcohol as she didn't appear drunk"! ...She didn't appear ?!!...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

Just a question: Are thai Officials NOW anticipating on next wet season and clean NOW rivers, canal...(Read More)

Passengers allowed in back of pickups for Songkran

A meeting to ensure the road safety during Songkran? Give me a break. Just the usual road tent sitti...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
QSI Food Competition 2019

 