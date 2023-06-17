333 at the beach
333 at the beach
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028

PHUKET: This coming Wednesday (June 21) will see the final decision made by authorities as to which city is to host the Specialised Expo 2028 - with Phuket hopeful it will win the nomination.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 June 2023, 12:01PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Phuket is competing against four other cities to host the event: Minnesota, in the United States; Belgrade, in Serbia; Malaga, in Spain; and San Carlos de Bariloche, in Argentina.

The final decision will be made by organisers in Paris on Wednesday and those who wish to follow live coverage can do so by attending a specically organised event in Phuket.

It was revelaed yesterday (June 16) that the Phuket Tourism Business Association, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, the Phuket Provincial Federation of Industries and selected private sector entities have collaborated to organise the special event at the Limelight Avenue shopping mall in Phuket Town on Wednesday between 2:30pm and 7:30pm. It is free to attend, organisers confirmed.

The event, sponsored by the MICE division of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), will broadcast a live feed from Paris via a large LED screen on a specially assembled stage at the mall so viewers can follow the action.

There will be live entertainment with recognised DJs and MCs including: DJ Man Thanarat; Ying Nanthawan; Male Rangsiman; Wicharn; Sawaeng; Yui Sirikul; Guide Tune Piyarat; Guideple; Guide Jang; Joy Jariya; Pam Pornpawee; Pam Alice; DJ Putt Abhisit; Jay Kiree; DJ Bogie Ektiwatpol; DJ Kang Sathitchai; DJ Nok Parichat; DJ Bomb Phasathorn; and DJ Punpun Pannathat. There will be additional live performances from musical artists including: Fragrant rice; Ton Nam; Gift; Jeffrey; Ping; and others.

A series of booths from the likes of Chalong Bay, Coke/Dibuka, The Library, Crystal+Oishi+Chang, T-Bar Company and Bumrungrad Hospital will also be giving away a range of free goods to attendees.

The government has set aside a B4.18 billion budget to host the event, which will be organised by TCEB, the Public Health Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and related sectors.

The theme proposed by Thailand for the expo is “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

The confirmation of Wednesday’s event came after Prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat vowed his government will support Phuket in hosting the Expo 2028 event.

Mr Pita, leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the most seats in the May 14 election, visited Phuket on June 9 and gave a speech to at least 1,000 supporters at a football field in front of the Kathu District Office.

A key component of his speech was on the island’s candidature for Expo 2028, which will be held from Mar 21 to June 20, 2028.

“If Phuket is selected, it will mark the first time the country has hosted an event like the Specialised Expo. I am sure that locals will profit at least tenfold from the 4.18 billion baht that the government will invest for this expo,” said Mr Pita.

“We want you to say that your province is ready for those voters in 120 countries who are going to vote for us in Paris,” he said.

- Additional reporting by the Bangkok Post

Capricornball | 17 June 2023 - 14:53:51 

These people are delusional. If Phuket is selected...I will eat my hat. Phuket is so un-ready and ill equipped to host an event of this magnitude, that it could backfire and bring shame to the Kingdom for being in such poor condition for a tourist island. Bets just be happy by catering to the common sex tourist and Russian draft dodgers.

 

