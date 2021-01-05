BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Decision on COVID-threatened Australia F1 ‘in coming weeks’

Decision on COVID-threatened Australia F1 ‘in coming weeks’

FORMULA ONE: A final call on staging the Australian Grand Prix will be made in the “coming weeks”, organisers said today (Jan 5) following reports it could be postponed over strict travel restrictions and the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19.

Formula-One
By AFP

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 04:26PM

A final decision on staging the Australian Grand Prix will be made in the coming weeks. Photo: AFP.

A final decision on staging the Australian Grand Prix will be made in the coming weeks. Photo: AFP.

Website autosport.com said the Melbourne-based race, which is due to kick off the new season on March 21, would likely be pushed back to later in the year, with Bahrain poised to open the 2021 calendar on March 28.

It pointed to Australia’s tough coronavirus restrictions, which require international travellers to quarantine for two weeks, as posing significant logistical and financial obstacles.

Many of Formula One’s teams are also based in England where cases are surging, spurred by a more infectious new variant, further complicating matters.

Australian organisers said they were working through the issues.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation continues to work closely with the Victorian (state) government and Formula 1 on conditions and arrangements relating to the staging of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2021,” they said in a brief statement.

“Further detail will be provided upon finalisation of arrangements with all parties in the coming weeks.”

Construction around the temporary Albert Park circuit is yet to start and tickets are not currently on sale.

Thanyapura

The Australian race, the traditional season curtain-raiser, was called off last year just hours before the first practice session after a McLaren team member tested positive, with drivers scrambling to leave the country.

The pandemic threw the season into chaos and racing only started in Austria in July, with the Melbourne event not rescheduled.

Despite concern about the fate of this year’s race, hundreds of the world’s top tennis players are set to arrive in Melbourne from January 15 for 14 days’ quarantine before the Australian Open.

After months of wrangling, authorities allowed them to train for five hours a day in a bio-secure bubble, shuttled between designated hotels and Melbourne Park, where the tournament is held.

Australia has fared much better than many other nations in dealing with the virus following swift action to close its borders to the world and carry out widespread testing.

Life had been returning to relative normality around the country before a new cluster emerged in Sydney last month.

It has since spread to neighbouring Victoria, forcing the closure of some state borders.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Thai League 1 falls prey to COVID – again
Momota tests COVID positive, out of Thai events
Chelsea collapse leaves Lampard testing Abramovich’s patience
Kane and Son spark Spurs into life amid more Premier League COVID gloom
Man Utd title challenge a year in the making, says Solskjaer
Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK honours list
Thailand pledges ‘world’s safest’ badminton as China pull out
Momota gets Khosit, tough draw for Thais
Man Utd move up to second amid COVID concerns for the Premier League
When form hits the fan call ‘Big Sam’
Man City’s clash at Everton postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases
Liverpool held by West Brom
Momota wins Japan title to cap comeback after car crash
Arsenal bounce back to stun Chelsea

 

Phuket community
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

Complete BS as usual....(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

Not understand this legalization move of Thai Government as there are now so many Thai unemployed. T...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

So far, has anyone addressed the COVID vaccine for ex-pats? Is the vaccine provided at no charge? ...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

what total BS, just deport them...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

why cant i get a work permit for 1900 baht also ...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Daily the Phuket RTP present themselves at road sides in a way that you have to puke. They don't...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

I am a legal migrant and not working, so low risk for Health Insurance. Where can I get a health ins...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

"Employed illegal migrants should ASK their employers to register them...etc". Huh? Lay ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand

 