The mixed doubles stars cruised past Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-12, 21-13 in 41 minutes in the final to earn US$62,900 (B2 million), reports the Bangkok Post.
The victory was their third consecutive title after the Indonesia Masters in Bali and Hylo Open in Germany.
But Ratchanok missed her opportunity to win her first title in almost two years after losing to An Se-Young of South Korea 17-21, 20-22 in 46 minutes.
The 26-year-old Ratchanok last won a tournament at the Indonesia Masters in January last year.
She earned $28,900 (B953,700) as runner-up.
Be the first to comment.