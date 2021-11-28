BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Dechapol, Sapsiree win but Ratchanok loses in Indonesia Open finals

BADMINTON: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed their third straight title but Ratchanok Intanon missed a chance to win her first crown in almost two years at the Indonesia Open in Bali today (Nov 28).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 November 2021, 07:00PM

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai (right) pose for photos in a ceremony after winning their mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Open in Bali today (Nov 28). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand

The mixed doubles stars cruised past Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-12, 21-13 in 41 minutes in the final to earn US$62,900 (B2 million), reports the Bangkok Post.

The victory was their third consecutive title after the Indonesia Masters in Bali and Hylo Open in Germany.

But Ratchanok missed her opportunity to win her first title in almost two years after losing to An Se-Young of South Korea 17-21, 20-22 in 46 minutes.

The 26-year-old Ratchanok last won a tournament at the Indonesia Masters in January last year.

She earned $28,900 (B953,700) as runner-up.

