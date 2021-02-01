Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals

BADMINTON: In-form Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the HSBC World Tours Final in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 31), making it a hat trick for the mixed double champions.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (right) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai win again, this time at the HSBC World Tour Finals at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani yesterday (Jan 31). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand file.

The Thais beat Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung 21-18, 8-21, 21-8 in the title match, scoring sweet revenge after losing to the South Koreans 21-17,21-17 in the first round on Thursday. With yesterday’s victory, Dechapol and Sapsiree clean-swept the three-event tournament after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Jan 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open last Sunday. The pair were the only Thai players vying for victory in the World Tour Finals. Pornpawee Chochuwong lost to Carolina Marin in the semi finals of the Women’s title, and Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai ended the competition with a loss to South Korean rivals Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong in the women’s doubles on Saturday. In the women’s singles final, top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won a dramatic cliffhanger against Carolina Marin’s, denying the reigning Olympic champion’s bid for a hat-trick of titles in three weeks. The all Danish men’s singles final was equally nail biting as Anders Antonsen denied Viktor Axelsen a third tournament win.