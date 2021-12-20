BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dechapol and Sapsiree make history

Dechapol and Sapsiree make history

BADMINTON: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai capped off a remarkable year with their first ever world championship crown in Huelva, Spain, yesterday (Dec 19).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 December 2021, 09:49AM

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (left) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai celebrate after beating Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the mixed doubles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. Photo: AFP

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (left) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai celebrate after beating Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the mixed doubles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. Photo: AFP

The duo became the first Thai players to win the mixed doubles world championship title.

The only other Thai to win a world crown is women’s singles star Ratchanok Intanon in 2013, reports the Bangkok Post.

The world No.1 pair claimed their fifth successive title and eighth overall this year after beating arch-rivals Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-13, 21-14 in the 46-minute final at Palacios de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva.

The Thais also made up for the disappointment from two years ago when they lost to then world No.1 Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China in the final in Basel, Switzerland.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dechapol and Sapsiree won the last three events of the 2021 World Tour season held in Bali, Indonesia, ahead of the World Championships.

They also won the Hylo Open in Germany before the Bali tournaments.

They started the year with three successive wins on home soil in the 2020 season-ending tournaments in January.

Watanabe and Higashino had been the Thais’ bogey team this year prior to their Bali successes. The Japanese pair had won all of their three match-ups, starting from the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, the Denmark Open final and the French Open semi-finals.

Dechapol and Sapsiree ended that losing streak in the Indonesia Open final and again beat the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists in the World Tour Final.

Thai Residential

Badminton boss Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated the duo after their victory.

“I would like to congratulate Dechapol and Sapsiree for winning the world title,” said Patama.

“It is a historic achievement as both are Thailand’s first ever mixed doubles world champions and they have also won five successive tournaments.

“Both athletes are very disciplined as they were able to maintain their fitness level and standard throughout the three-month long overseas tour.

“They are a great example for a new generation of athletes to follow in their footsteps,” she added. “Their victory is also a New Year’s gift for Thai people.”

Meanwhile Akane Yamaguchi also became world champion for the first time after beating Tai Tzu-ying 21-14, 21-11 in the women’s singles title decider.

The Japanese second seed needed just 39 minutes to defeat Taiwanese top seed Tai, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, to claim gold.

In the women’s doubles final, top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China defeated second seeds Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea 21-16, 21-17 to claim the title.

Fifth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan, who reached their second straight men’s doubles final, were to face 16th-seeded Chinese He Jinting and Tan Qiang.

Also, Srikanth Kidambi of India was due to meet Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men’s singles decider.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours
Phuket Sports Association wins national award
Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home
Games cancelled as COVID wreaks havoc on Premier League
Phuket schoolgirl makes light work of heavy lifting
Magic Max a meritorious champion
F1 rivalry to set sail as Red Bull enters America’s Cup
War Elephants reach AFF Cup semis
Thais out to seal semis berth
Over 1,000 people take on the Thanyapura Trail Run
Verstappen beats Hamilton to title in controversial season finale
Thai ace Thongchai earns PGA Tour Champions card

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Well, the woman being bullied was Thai, and the man who got killed was 'whitey' so there'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

A few years back I took in 2 neglected horses and the owner, a French woman gave me some gear to ...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Agree completely- big Pharma makes gazillions off cold remedies. Send me 1000 baht and I'll tel...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Kurt, what a load of crap again.BA doesn' t stop flying to Thailand because of Omicron. You and ...(Read More)

All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup

Thai are ok in yearly routine festival doings, for that they can float on previous routines. Somethi...(Read More)

Maya Bay confirmed to reopen Jan 1

So, instead of 1 fee, now they go to collect 2 fees. That is what it is all about, yes? Money! Who c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

The army already tried to rein in the taxi drivers. They arrested nearly 100 of them in Karon and th...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Omicron is so 'mild', that in Europe now countries go in partial/full lock down because of i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Is there nothing written in a issued taxi license what a taxi is obligated too? Order taxi drivers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

@JohnC, ..."less reason for anyone to use taxis"? Did you ever stand at side Patak Rd, or...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 