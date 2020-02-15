THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Death toll in China epidemic surges past 1,500

Death toll in China epidemic surges past 1,500

BEIJING - The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic surged past 1,500 today (Feb 15) after 139 more people died in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

healthChinesedeath
By AFP

Saturday 15 February 2020, 09:05AM

People wearing protective facemasks queue for food in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

People wearing protective facemasks queue for food in Shanghai. Photo: AFP

The province’s health commission also reported 2,420 new cases of the COVID-19 strain, about half the number from the previous day.

At least 1,519 people have now died from the outbreak that first emerged in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, in December and snowballed into a nationwide epidemic a month later.

More than 66,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei.

The scale of the epidemic swelled this week after authorities in Hubei changed their criteria for counting cases, adding thousands of new patients to their tally.

Cases “clinically diagnosed” through lung imaging are now counted in addition to those that have shown up positive in laboratory tests.

Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020

The revision added nearly 15,000 patients to Hubei’s tally on Thursday (Feb 13), with the World Health Organization noting that cases going back weeks were retroactively counted. There were over 4,800 cases reported in Hubei yesterday (Feb 14).

Authorities said 1,716 medical workers have been infected during the outbreak, with six dying from the illness.

Most of the infections among health workers were in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, where many have lacked proper masks and gear to protect themselves in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.

The grim figures come a week after grief and public anger erupted over the death of a whistleblowing doctor who had been reprimanded and silenced by police in Wuhan after raising the alarm about the virus in December.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala canal runs black despite new B58mn wastewater-treatment plant coming online
Tourism lifeline in pipeline
PHUKTE XTRA: VIDEO: Vows in the sky! Single ticket for BKK rails? Phuket street racers busted || February 14
Kusoldharm opens new rescue centre at northern tip of the island
Motorbike taxi driver charged with attempted murder after attacking Norwegian tourist with scythe
Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries
Phuket street racers busted
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief

 

Phuket community
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists

How many were turned around / sent back because they are farang that not wear a mask that does not w...(Read More)

Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries

Humm ... Land of smiles ... ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The comments from the officials is untrue.. I have had a number of friends come through immigration ...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

What actually is the problem with dual pricing k? Now you are also starting to repeat untrue stateme...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

" don't gave the intelligence to debate... hatered" and you talk of intelligence when ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Chinese arrivals and money they were taking off them to process their free VOA has dried up so now t...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Ro. Regarding "not accepting the many problems.." Most expats in Thailand know the probl...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

In Singapore are ( real!) branded goods, shoes, etc cheaper than in the big shopping complexes in Pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Sometimes it needs just one matter to break through downwards while already many things are not in g...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

The Phuket water situation is gradually deteriorating. Nothing is happening to handle it, only '...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
The Overseas Property Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 