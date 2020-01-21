Death toll from SARS-like China virus now officially at six

CHINA: The death toll from a new China virus that is transmissible between humans has risen to six, the mayor of Wuhan said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV earlier today (Jan 21).

By AFP

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 05:50PM

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a paramilitary police officer outside Beijing railway station in Beijing today (Jan 21). Photo: AFP

According to Zhou Xianwang, the central Chinese city - believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic - has seen a total of 258 cases, including 227 patients who are still receiving medical treatment.

The number of people across China infected has jumped to 291, according to authorities.

There have been nearly 80 new confirmed cases of the virus, with over 900 still under medical observation, said the National Health Commission.

The new confirmed cases are mostly in Hubei province where a seafood market in the capital city Wuhan has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak.

The commission said there are five confirmed cases in Beijing, 14 in the southern province of Guangdong and two in Shanghai.

It added that there are over 50 suspected cases under observation in 14 other provinces and regions across China, including the northeastern Jilin province, eastern Zhejiang and southern Hainan.

Countries across Asia have ramped up measures to block the spread of the new virus which can be transmitted between humans, raising fears of a massive outbreak during the upcoming major holiday travel rush.