Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18

Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18

CHON BURI: The death toll from a fire at Mountain B pub in Sattahip district rose to 18, as one more seriously injured victim was pronounced dead on Friday night (Aug 12).

Saturday 13 August 2022, 12:14PM

Firemen put out the fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Aug 5. Photo: @sawangrojana Sattahip rescue / Facebook, via Bangkok Post

Firemen put out the fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Aug 5. Photo: @sawangrojana Sattahip rescue / Facebook, via Bangkok Post

Siriwan ‘Mind’ Wongsuk, 17, of Sattahip district, succumbed to her injuries at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani province at 9:14pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

Her elder sister Sawaros Wongsuk, 27, said Siriwan had been transferred to the hospital two days after the inferno. Her younger sister had been on a ventilator and did not respond to treatment on Friday. Siriwan died peacefully on Friday night, said Ms Sawaros.

The teenager had gone to Mountain B with two other friends on Aug 5. One of her friends, Phromporn Phoolsawat, 18, died at the fire-gutted pub. Siriwan sustained serious injuries and her other friend, 18, managed to escape the fire, according to Ms Sawaros.

The family would bring Sriwan’s body for funeral rites at Wat Ransisunthorn in Sattahip. 

QSI International School Phuket

The nightclub caught fire about 1am. Thirteen people died at the blaze scene, and many were injured.

Now, 28 injured people remain at hospitals, with 11 seriously hurt with extensive burns and dependent on ventilators.

The death toll had increased to 17 on Thursday.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

