Death by alcohol: Autopsy finds alcohol intoxication took life of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle

BANGKOK: Extreme alcohol intoxication caused the death of Thitima Noraphanpiphat, a “pretty” product presenter better known as Lunlabelle, police said today (Sept 23), announcing the preliminary results of the autopsy.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 September 2019, 04:25PM

Thitima ‘Lunlabelle’ Noraphanpiphat. Photo Instagram via Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Samrit Tongtao, the Metropolitan Police Division 8 commander, today announced the preliminary findings of the autopsy, saying she died of alcohol poisoning. No other “fluids” were found and there was no evidence of assault.

A police source said she had a blood alcohol concentration of 418 milligrammes per 100 millilitres – a level that can cause unconsciousness and death.

The 25-year-old product presenter was found dead last Tuesday morning (Sept 17) in the lobby of a condominium building in Talat Phlu area where her co-worker Rachadech “Nam Oun” Wongtabutr lives.

Security camera footage showed Mr Rachadech entering the building last Monday evening with the apparently unconscious woman and taking taking her up to his room on the sixth floor. Hours later he carried her back into the lobby and placed her on a sofa.

Mr Rachadech told police he and Thitima were earlier at a party where she was paid to serve drinks at a house in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi. He admitted taking her to his room, but said they were both drunk and nothing occurred there.

Gen Samrit today refused to say if Mr Rachadech was the only suspect in the case, but said more people would be arrested if the evidence justified it.

He also remained tightlipped on the charges against the suspect, saying only that they might be one or other of the charges earlier speculated by the media – carelessness leading to the death of a person, indecent behaviour with another person, and detaining a person against their will.

A charge of murder was also possible as the suspect failed to help Thitima when her life was in danger, he added.

Investigators are checking data from a smartwatch worn by Thitima, but Gen Samrit refused to reveal the details and their relevance to the case.

Lunlabelle’s father, Mr Chavalit, today gave Bukkhalo police, who are handling the investigation, one of his daughter's brassieres, to be used to compare with other items of evidence.

