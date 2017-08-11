The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Deadly Phuket cement truck driver charged, released on bail

PHUKET: The driver of a cement truck driver who fled the scene of an accident that left a 31-year-old woman dead and her three-year-old son badly injured has been charged with reckless driving causing death after surrendering to police on the same day the accident took place.

accidents, crime, death, police, transport,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 11 August 2017, 05:05PM

The scene of the accident that left a 31-year-old mother of three dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The scene of the accident that left a 31-year-old mother of three dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Chattraporn Moonyai, 31, from Surat Thani and the wife of a Cherng Talay policeman was pronounced dead at the scene of the August 1 accident on the Khao Lan-Bangjo Rd (Baan Ya junction) in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, Thalang. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Aug 11), Thalang Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nooket, who is handling the case, said, “The driver of the cement truck, Mr Weerachai Ngankaeng, was charged with reckless driving causing death after surrendering himself at Thalang Police Station later the day the accident took place.

“He confessed to the charge while being questioned,” Lt Col Anukul said.

“Weerachai was initially detained at the court but was later bailed.

“We have not yet been able to decide whether he will face additional charges as we are still awaiting results of blood tests which I should receive by the end of August,” Lt Col Anukul explained.

A report from Phuket Provincial Court revealed that Weerachai was bailed on Aug 2 after bail money was paid by the Syn Mun Kong Insurance company.

He will have to report to the court every 15 day until his case goes to trial. .

Meanwhile, Lt Col Anukul has also confirmed that the three-year-old boy is making a good recovery at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was first believed that the boy, whose 31-year-old mother died in the accident, had a 50% chance of recovering from his injuries.

“The boy’s condition is getting better, but he still needs to be in the care of Vachira Phuket Hopital,” Lt Col Anukul said declining to name the boy or give full detail of his condition.

“I don’t want to give any more details to the public. The boy is still in hospital and I only know about his status from his father.”

Ms Chattraporn, whose cremation was carried out on Aug 5, was also the mother of another young boy and young daughter who are now living alone with their father.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Rorri_2...unbelievable. Read what you said, "you raised stats for Thailand, which is irrelevant, a raise of 44% for Thailand does not equate to a...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Nasa12,you wrote:"you" get 3 month visa..In doing so,you addresses also people,let's say from the Ukraine,who don't get a 3 month vi...(Read More)

Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

Guess Pendejo gave another example of his well maintained colloquial language from his hillbilly/redneck origin,that's why the editor removed it....(Read More)

Phuket officials call in ‘out of province’ tour buses for brake checks

Jor12, I didn't say that at all, but it seems impossible for you to understand, 44% for Thailand, does NOT equate to 44% for Phuket, I do hope th...(Read More)

Foreigners to be required to use tracking SIM cards

Nasa12,the plans are already scrapped! It is an outdated article!!!!...(Read More)

Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

BenPendejo...the article states, "...We have take action against the two parties in the fight...The person who posted this might not understand t...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Marcher...you had the right to object before and after construction began....(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

@ Eagle. Where am I writing that all countries around the world get 90 days in Malaysia....(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Love this statement..."“At this stage we believe that Ms Suthep died of an accident,” Col Jongserm reported". Brilliant. At first I th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.