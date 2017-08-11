PHUKET: The driver of a cement truck driver who fled the scene of an accident that left a 31-year-old woman dead and her three-year-old son badly injured has been charged with reckless driving causing death after surrendering to police on the same day the accident took place.

Friday 11 August 2017, 05:05PM

The scene of the accident that left a 31-year-old mother of three dead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Chattraporn Moonyai, 31, from Surat Thani and the wife of a Cherng Talay policeman was pronounced dead at the scene of the August 1 accident on the Khao Lan-Bangjo Rd (Baan Ya junction) in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, Thalang. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Aug 11), Thalang Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nooket, who is handling the case, said, “The driver of the cement truck, Mr Weerachai Ngankaeng, was charged with reckless driving causing death after surrendering himself at Thalang Police Station later the day the accident took place.

“He confessed to the charge while being questioned,” Lt Col Anukul said.

“Weerachai was initially detained at the court but was later bailed.

“We have not yet been able to decide whether he will face additional charges as we are still awaiting results of blood tests which I should receive by the end of August,” Lt Col Anukul explained.

A report from Phuket Provincial Court revealed that Weerachai was bailed on Aug 2 after bail money was paid by the Syn Mun Kong Insurance company.

He will have to report to the court every 15 day until his case goes to trial. .

Meanwhile, Lt Col Anukul has also confirmed that the three-year-old boy is making a good recovery at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was first believed that the boy, whose 31-year-old mother died in the accident, had a 50% chance of recovering from his injuries.

“The boy’s condition is getting better, but he still needs to be in the care of Vachira Phuket Hopital,” Lt Col Anukul said declining to name the boy or give full detail of his condition.

“I don’t want to give any more details to the public. The boy is still in hospital and I only know about his status from his father.”

Ms Chattraporn, whose cremation was carried out on Aug 5, was also the mother of another young boy and young daughter who are now living alone with their father.