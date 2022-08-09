Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

PATTAYA: The Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday (Aug 8) approved the conditional release on bail of the owner of Mountain B pub, where a fire claimed 15 lives and injured 38 other people early last Friday morning.

disastersdeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 August 2022, 09:16AM

Mountain B pub owner Pongsiri Panprasong, far right, is interrogated by police at Phlu Ta Luang police station on Saturday. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Mountain B pub owner Pongsiri Panprasong, far right, is interrogated by police at Phlu Ta Luang police station on Saturday. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Pongsiri Panprasong was released on a cash surety of B300,000, placed by his lawyer Anucha Wongsrisat, reports the Bangkok Post.

The 27-year-old pub owner must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and not attempt to tamper with any evidence in the case. He has to report back to the court in 24 days, and twice more after that.

Police took him from Phu Ta Luang police station in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, where he has been held since Saturday, to the court in Pattaya, where they applied to detain him for another 12 days to allow further investigation. Police opposed bail.

The court approved the defence counsel’s application for his client’s temporary release.

Mr Pongsri, who is known as “Sia B”, was charged with negligence causing deaths and operating a nightspot without permission. He confessed to both charges.

“I am very sorry. I will do everything to ensure compensation. I will compensate everyone,” he said from a police van before departing the Satthahip police station for the court.

The inferno at Mountain B on Friday morning killed 15 people and injured 38. There were about 100 patrons inside at the time. The blaze started in a roof above the stage, but the cause has not been determined.

Forensic police inspected the fire-gutted pub again on Monday, examining the damaged roof and charred building structure, a police spokesman said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 09 August 2022 - 10:15:32 

300,oooB bail only for being responsible for the deaths of 15 people seems very lenient. Well connected no doubt.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies celebrations to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
Taiwan holds military drill as China accused of preparing invasion
Boy accidentally shoots girl, 7, dead at Phuket housewarming
Rise in number of Thais seeking work in South Korea
COVID-19 threat to be downgraded
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightlife venues in tourism zones allowed to open to 4am? Mountain B owner confesses || August 8
Man found hanged in Phuket Town
Lucky licence plate auction nets B25mn
Shooting nightclub closed 30 days
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site
Mountain B owner offers full confession
Fatal fire pub owner detained, admits guilt
Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis
National medical policy seminar held in Phuket
Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

 

Phuket community
Boy accidentally shoots girl, 7, dead at Phuket housewarming

A Phuket police officer not facing charges for leaving his 9mm handgun in an unlocked drawer. Howeve...(Read More)

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

Edit: Where does it say that the guard was NOT licensed to possess the gun...(Read More)

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

@JohnC, where does it say that the guard was licensed to possess the gun and where does it say that ...(Read More)

Lucky licence plate auction nets B25mn

Uuhhh dude.Read the article again and you maybe will understand the 325/ 25 b million raising....(Read More)

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

Permitted or not, guns are not allowed in establishments serving alcohol-and for good reason. Shoot...(Read More)

COVID-19 threat to be downgraded

New Zealand dropped its restrictions and all the vulnerable people are dropping like flies, worst de...(Read More)

Deadly blaze pub owner gets bail

300,oooB bail only for being responsible for the deaths of 15 people seems very lenient. Well connec...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

@Kurt/JohnC, I have to go with JohnC on this one. Singapore does not have anywhere near the same coa...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Extending opening hours will be a disaster for RTP, great for venue operators. More profit making, l...(Read More)

Shooting nightclub closed 30 days

So, is Bangla Road, Patong now also regarded as a place where illegal acts and behaviors are contrar...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Barketek
BDO Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 