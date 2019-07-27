Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

PHUKET: The deadline for all hospitals to publicly display prices of medicines that passed last Saturday (July 20) has been deferred to Aug 15 at the earliest, The Phuket News has confirmed.

healtheconomics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 28 July 2019, 10:00AM

Wichai Pochanakit, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, explains the new regulation on May 29. Photo: DIT

Wichai Pochanakit, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, explains the new regulation on May 29. Photo: DIT

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanphinit issued the notice informing hospitals in Phuket of the deferred deadline on July 5. Photo: DIT Phuket

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

The DIT in May unveiled great discrepancies among the prices for medicines charged by hospitals. Image: DIT

« »

Under the new law, brought into effect on May 29, all hospitals must publicly disclose the drugs provided, the manufacturer, the drugs’ brand names, how much the hospital purchased the drugs for and how much they are selling them for, confirmed Sasiphimon Mongkon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Commerce, which has been tasked with implementing the new regulation in Phuket.

The new law is being implemented through the Department of Internal Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce following the order by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha last month.

That order came after the government recognised surveys that reported that some private hospitals in Thailand were found to be charging their patients from 300% up to 16,000% higher than the recommended prices. (See story here.)

“All hospitals across Phuket had until June 30 to submit full lists to the Department of Internal Trade in Bangkok,” Ms Sasiphimon explained to The Phuket News.

“But we had to extend that deadline due to internal problems in the department. Now all hospitals throughout the country have until Aug 15 to submit their full lists of medicines with prices and other details to the DIT,” she said.

After Aug 15, the DIT will check the information provided by all hospitals throughout the country. Then they will create a QR code for each hospital. The faster hospital sends the details, the faster they can receive the code,” she explained.

Ms Sasiphimon said that no new deadline had been issued for hospitals to display medicines prices.

That depends on how quickly the DIT can issue a QR code for each hospital,” she said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

When hospitals receive the QR code, they have 15 days to install a standing sign or other form of notice to show their patients in the hospital area,” she added.

The head office of the DIT will inform our office which hospitals have been issued a QR code, and we will follow up by making inspections to make sure the information is publicly displayed,” Ms Sasiphimon said.

“If a hospital is to increase a price of any medicine, they must first inform the DIT 15 days before the price change takes effect,” she added.

Ms Sasiphimon also clarified that the new regulation applies to private hospitals only.

“Government hospitals are not required to submit lists of the medicines provided and the prices charged and the prices are already regulated by the government price already,” she said.

Asked how the public were to know the prices of medicines charged by government hospitals, Ms Sasiphimon said, “People can ask for it at the government hospital itself.

“People don’t need to worry about this, because the prices charged by government hospitals are controlled by the Ministry of Health. The prices are fair,” she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Property Guide: Getting a foothold on freehold
Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters
Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between
Police hunt man passing off fake B1,000 banknotes
Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen
Phuket Provincial Hall up in lights for King’s Birthday
Phuket to hold public events for HM King’s birthday
The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snakes on the move? Committing to E-Sports! B400 minimum wage? || July 26
Phuket thief caught after trying to sell B256k watch collection on Facebook
Phuket statistics office calls for paid census takers for water-usage survey
Police drafting plan for major accident exercise for Chalong Underpass
Phuket fights tourism decline with sustainability platform at PHIST 2019
Phuket-bound Russian, Kazakhstan couple blacklisted for false lost passports claim to avoid overstay
Fiery start to House meet

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

Why not celebrate and promote Thailand's role as sex provider to the world? Truly a profession t...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

Meters for taxis were invented about 100 years ago. Why can they not use them in Phuket? They should...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

All this comments written go nowhere everyone has taxi drivers in there family or are owners of one ...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Local elections in Chalong soon?...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

Price is shown when you go to counter if you stupid enough to pay more Dont blame the driver ...(Read More)

Phuket fights tourism decline with sustainability platform at PHIST 2019

Phuket is becoming too developed, too busy and less tourist friendly. It is becoming expensive to vi...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

Receipts. That's all it would take to solve this problem, issue receipts, like any reputable bus...(Read More)

FAT briefs Foreign Ministry on Word Cup bidding procedure

These countries are home to some of the poorest people on the planet. So, it makes sense for their ...(Read More)

Phuket statistics office calls for paid census takers for water-usage survey

How does that work? .."Keeping enough water in reserve to prevent water shortage".. Water ...(Read More)

Phuket statistics office calls for paid census takers for water-usage survey

Woow, Phuket NSO Office found a new 'paper challenge' to keep desks busy with a complete unn...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dot Property Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS

 