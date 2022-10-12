British International School, Phuket
Dead young turtle washes ashore at Kamala Beach

Dead young turtle washes ashore at Kamala Beach

PHUKET: Local residents found the remains of a young green turtle washed up on Kamala Beach this morning (Oct 12).

environmentnatural-resourcesmarinewildlife
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 October 2022, 01:18PM

Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

« »

Dr Pathompong Jongchit, of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Research and Development Center of the Andaman Sea, said the centre was informed of the discovery at about 8am.

The centre was informed by Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) after a local resident had informed them, Dr Pathompong said.

DMCR officers collected the remains of the turtle, which was described as a young turtle that weighed about 10kg.

The turtle’s remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, Dr Pathompong said.

DMCR officers at the research centre will examine the remains in the hope of confirming what caused the turtles death, he added.

“During this monsoon season, there are strong winds and cases like this will be found continually in the Phuket area,” Dr Pathompong said.

Not mentioned by officials in reporting the dead turtle found today was that only last Saturday (Oct 8) Karon Municipality led a mass turtle release event at Karon beach coordinated with the assistance of the Royal Thai Navy ‘turtle hatchery’ programme.

