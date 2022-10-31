British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dead whale recovered from Racha

Dead whale recovered from Racha

PHUKET: Officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) are continuing their examination of a whale carcass found floating off Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, over the weekend in the hope of determining the cause of death.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironmentwildlife
By The Phuket News

Monday 31 October 2022, 11:20AM

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

« »

The carcass was first spotted off Laem Sai Bay at Koh Racha on Saturday (Oct 29).

DMCR officials, working with officers from the Phuket Marine Resource Conservation Center, the Department of Fisheries and other agencies, brought the remains back to Rawai, in Phuket, yesterday.

The remains were confirmed to be of an adult female Bruda whale, some 13 metres long.

The whale was in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death, DMRC officers noted.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The whale was estimated to have died some three to four weeks before its remains were found, officers added.

One plastic cup was found in the middle section of the small intestine, but did not cause intestinal obstruction, officers noted.

The condition of the remains have so far left experts unable to confirm the cause of death. They are continuing their examination, the DMCR reported.

People were asked to report any similar discoveries by calling the 24-hour hotline 1362.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

BosysurfNaiHarn | 31 October 2022 - 11:33:19 

Bryde's Whale

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lula wins Brazil’s bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill repairs to take 2 months, Man admits to killing ‘the wrong man’ || October 31
Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala
Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket
Police make Wichit drug bust
Phuket students offer free repairs and haircuts to flood victims
Attacker confesses to stabbing wrong person
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Police nab key member of scam gang
Phuket Opinion: The road ahead
Cruise liner returns to Phuket
Man fatally stabbed outside Phuket Grocery store

 

Phuket community
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

@prab, well if you don’t now it, it’s total illegal for tourists to smoke weed in LOS. And every...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

ah and forgot to mention, most smoke a lot too and buy expensive weed too so welcome here .. since i...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

at least they spend a lot in food and drink and we can make money.. if i was russian i would be the...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

how many are recovered for abuse of alcohol or kemical drugs daily ? this seems just the usual propa...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Our armchair engineer at it again- there are no pumps in Kamala. Early start today?...(Read More)

Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

Do they get a portion of the monies recovered like other agencies? A nice little earner if they do. ...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

From what I've seen, the bulk of Russians I see are of draft age that are coming here as draft d...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

Maverick is right, it's not called dope for nothing. sit back and watch the Darwin effect take c...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

Fascinated has raised a serious issue. In the "western" world roadside testing can detect ...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

With the financial sanctions on Russia in place one wonders what they're going to do for money. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential

 