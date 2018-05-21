FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dead or alive, search for whale shark continues off Phuket

PHUKET: The director-general of the Department Of Marine And Coastal Resources (DMCR) has confirmed that they will continue to search for another five days for the whale shark seen on video strung up on a fishing boat between Koh Hei and Koh Racha, south of Phuket, last Friday (May 18).

animalscrimemilitarymarinetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 May 2018, 10:42AM

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials yesterday (May 20) continued their search for the whale shark off the coast of Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, it is still unclear whether the whale shark, which are listed as endangered, actually classed as 'vulnerable to extinction' and protected in Thai waters with a ban on fishing all whale sharks, was dead or alive when it was put back into the sea.

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (May 20), DMCR director-general Jatuporn Buruspat said, “We are very concerned about Thailand’s marine life after finding out about the whale shark caught off Phuket on May 18. This is disgusting behaviour.

“We will keep looking for this whale shark as we have yet to find any trace of it. If we can’t find the whale shark floating in the sea in next five days we will presume it is still alive.

“If we do find it dead then we will next have to recover the body to find the cause of death,” Mr Jatuporn explained.

Following the video being released on social media on Friday, the Royal Thai Navy at 9:30am on Saturday (May 19) went to Seang Arun Pier in Rassada Pier to search for the boat seen on the video with the whale shark strung up.

A The Phuket News reporter joined the search with navy officials and was told that a crew member of the “Aqua” dive boat saw the incident and shouted out to the crew of the fishing boat until they eventually released it back into the sea.

It was believed that the whale shark was dead, The Phuket News reporter was told.

QSI International School Phuket

Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Adm Pichet Tanaset led the inspection at Seang Arun Pier and confirmed that it was the Sang Samut 3” fishing vessel that was seen in the video with the whale shark.

Both the Sang Samut 3 and Sang Samut 2 were apprehended at the pier and the captain of the Sang Samut 3 was immediately taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning.

“Somsamai Meejom is the captain of the boat. He has been taken for questioning at Chalong Police Station,” Adm Pichet confirmed.

“The Department of Fisheries and DMCR Phuket office are currently looking into the incident and they will decide whether they believe Mr Somsamai’s is guilty of committing any crime.

“If they believe that he has then he will be charged accordingly. I expect the penalty against him to be very serious,” Adm Pichet said.

Mr Jatuporn added, “I don’t want any incident like this to happen again. If anyone has any information regarding damage to marine life, please inform the DMCR.

“I have also asked the tourist police at Royal Thai Police in Bangkok to support us as they can help to inform tourists about laws regarding protected marine life.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 22 May 2018 - 12:01:09 

"I have also asked the tourist police at Royal Thai Police in Bangkok to support us as they can help to inform tourists about laws regarding protected marine life"

Now why did he say that? This is nothing to do with tourists or even foreigners. This was Thai people destroying their own natural resources (which attract tourists). You can't blame 'tourists' for everything ma...

Pauly44 | 21 May 2018 - 14:34:44 

As I said this is what Thai fishing boats do, they destroy all marine life caught in their long line nets, zero regulation/ sustainability, authorities have documented evidence, what's with the circus trying to find it? Chances are remote dead or alive, they still committed an offence, shocking on all counts.

BenPendejo | 21 May 2018 - 13:53:30 

So.. we can "expect the penalty against him to be very serious"...like, somewhere along the lines of Premchai the jaguar killer and soup maker?  I have "0" confidence that anything will arise out of this...other than a dead whale shark.  I wonder how much it cost the boat captain for the DMCR to "assume" that the fish was alive and swam away.  OK, NEXT!...let's mo...

Kurt | 21 May 2018 - 12:29:43 

5 more days searching. Who is paying for that? The owner or the Captain of the fishing boat? On top of a 100,000 thb fine or so? Must be more, as russian foreigner get such fine already for taking a few death coral to hotelroom. 
Find is death? Well, the possible cause of death is clear, seen the photos about the catch.
It was a 6-7 meter whale shark.

Asterix | 21 May 2018 - 11:58:44 

A dead shark fall deep on bottom of the sea because it has not a swim bladder with air but use its fins to go up and down; So, the whale shark is on the seabed forever.

Sharks do not have a swim bladder; they rely on lift generated by their large pectoral fins.

Bony fishes utilize swim bladders to move up or down vertically in the water or remain at a uniform depth.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach vendors file encroachment complaint
Tons of meat seized in Phuket beef smuggler raid
Phuket’s ‘whale shark boats’ banned from leaving port
Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water
Phang Nga Marine Police investigate alleged illegal fishing in protected national park area
Fish haul from Phuket whale-shark catchers to go to auction
Bungled Phuket boatman drug arrest snares woman with firearms, drugs and wild animal remains
Thai man arrested for illegal fishing in Phuket aquatic species sanctuary
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant
Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says
Phuket tour company, guide to face legal action over coral walking, guide legality
DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company
Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket
Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it

 