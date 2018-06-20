FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach

PHUKET: A striped dolphin was found washed up at Surin Beach this morning (June 20) and Cherng Talay officials are now waiting for experts to confirm what caused the death of the animal.

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 05:30PM

The dolphin was buried at the same beach where it was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) was informed about the dolphin at about 10am.

Having arrived at the scene, officials lead by OrBorTor chief MaAnn Samran checked the dead mammal and found several wounds on its fins and around its eyes. The corpse had already began smelling.

Initially OrBorTor officials expected that specialists from Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) would take the dolphin to PMBC headquarters at Cape Panwa to determine the actual cause of death.

However, the condition of the corpse was too bad to do it, so experts from Marine Endangered Species Unit (MESU) of PMBC took samples of the dolphin's tissues and instructed the OrBorTor to bury the animal. 

According to officials, the dolphin weighed 80-90 kilograms and measured two meters in length. The gender of the sea mammal was not identified. At this stage officials believe that the dolphin died “somewhere else” and was washed ashore already dead.

 

 

Kurt | 21 June 2018 - 15:09:40 

Plastic in stomach? The thought to check that not even came up in their head, same as not checking the gender. And to burry at beach were storms take away meters deep of sand layers?
Welcome to the beach grave yard, dear tourists. Can put your towel on top of it. Like the smell?

Wilma | 21 June 2018 - 11:56:44 

How much plastic did they found in the stomach ?

