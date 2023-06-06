Zonezi Properties
Dead body found off Ao Por as weather alert renewed

Dead body found off Ao Por as weather alert renewed

PHUKET: A missing resident of Pa Khlok has been confirmed dead after his lifeless body was found floating in the sea and brought ashore by a local fisherman yesterday (June 5) morning.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 11:00AM

Prachoen Thammawong, 59, failed to return home from his fishing routine on June 4 and was found dead in the sea next day. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Prachoen Thammawong, 59, failed to return home from his fishing routine on June 4 and was found dead in the sea next day. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A new weather alert for Phuket was issued at 5am today (June 6). Image: Phuket Met

The Thalang Police Station was notified of the discovery of a dead body at around 9am. Officers were asked to come to Ao Por to perform their duties in accordance with the prescribed procedures by law.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers and rescue workers found the body of an elderly Thai man floating in the water beside a blue pontoon jetty used by Ao Por villagers.

Officials were informed that Phanrit Longkhao, 33, one of the local fishermen, discovered the corpse in the sea and dragged it to the jetty with his longtail boat but did not bring it ashore thereafter.

The body was examined at the scene. Officials noted a small injury on the dead man’s head, but the cause of death was yet to be confirmed by a medical specialist at Thalang Hospital, where the man was taken by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Police officers confirmed the deceased as Prachoen Thammawong, 59. The man was a local fisherman and had been missing since Sunday (June 4) when he went to check his fish traps in the sea and failed to return home.

Brightview Center

At 5am today (June 6), the Phuket-based Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) reissued its weather warning for Phuket and the surrounding area. The advisory was marked No. 1 (19/2023), indicating the beginning of a new series of warnings after the previous one concluded.

The today’s weather alert no longer mentions the typhoon ’Mawar’ but still warns of a "rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and the Southern Thailand’s west coast."

"The wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea are becoming stronger and will reach up to 2-3 meters, and above 3 meters in thundershower areas and nearby. All ships should proceed with caution, and captains should avoid sailing in thundershower areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay at bay," the June 6 warning said.

"People should beware of severe weather conditions and stay tuned for further weather alerts," the annoncement stressed.

