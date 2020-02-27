Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid

De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid

FOOTBALL: Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a dramatic Manchester City comeback yesterday (Feb 26) as they stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Football
By AFP

Thursday 27 February 2020, 09:04AM

Kevin de Bruyne (right) celebrates scoring a winning penalty as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 yesterday (Feb 26) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: AFP

Kevin de Bruyne (right) celebrates scoring a winning penalty as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 yesterday (Feb 26) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: AFP

Madrid looked on course to edge a cagey contest after Isco’s smart finish early in the second half, but De Bruyne teed up Gabriel Jesus in the 78th minute and then tucked away a penalty five minutes later.

A pulsating finish saw Sergio Ramos sent off for preventing Jesus from going clear and Madrid’s captain will now be banned for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

City’s two away goals will make them heavy favourites to go through, even if manager Pep Guardiola was quick to discourage complacency.

“It’s still not over,” he said. “If there is one team that can overcome this it is this club (Real Madrid) with their experience and their history.”

“We know the situation,” said Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. “We have to go there and win.”

Madrid have now won only one of their last five games, with the Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga to come on Sunday (March 1).

“We are on a bad run but we have to get ourselves out of it,” said Zidane. “Sunday is a chance to change.”

Strikers on bench

Guardiola sprung a surprise by picking De Bruyne up front and leaving Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho all on the bench.

“We played without a proper striker because of the way they defend,” said Guardiola.

“They are so aggressive down the middle and when that happens you have to make the pitch wide.”

His gamble paid off handsomely, even if Nicolas Otamendi made the mistake that led to Isco’s opener while an injury to Aymeric Laporte meant Fernandinho had to be introduced midway through the first half.

Laporte must now be doubtful for Sunday’s League Cup final against Aston Villa.

Cassia Phuket

Guardiola insisted on Tuesday (Feb 23) that Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban, pending appeal, imposed by UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules would not act as a spur for his players.

But it was on the minds of travelling fans, who were singing against European football’s governing body from almost the first minute.

The opening half was tentative with both teams’ priority to stifle and City content to concede possession, so long as Jesus and Riyad Mahrez could race away on the break.

Jesus cut inside Raphael Varane but shot straight at Thibaut Courtois and on the stroke of half-time, the Brazilian came close again, this time Ramos blocking and Fede Valverde hacking away off the line.

Real should have scored when Karim Benzema’s header was palmed out by Ederson but Vinicius Junior slipped when about to tap in from five yards out with the goal at his mercy.

Ramos red

City enjoyed their best spell after the break. Casemiro carelessly conceded possession and De Bruyne tore away, feeding Mahrez, who cut in and curled wide. Jesus drove another shot at Courtois.

Zidane considered a change and Gareth Bale was warming up when Madrid took the lead. Otamendi failed to control a Rodri pass and Vinicius broke, with Kyle Walker and Fernandinho rushing to meet him.

They left Isco free behind them and Vinicius picked him out, giving the Spaniard a simple finish.

The hosts smelt an opportunity for a second as Dani Carvajal weaved through and Ramos’s volley was deflected over by Fernandino.

Bale came on for Madrid and Sterling for City. Shortly after, De Bruyne’s clipped cross was too high for Ramos at the back post and Jesus’s header beat a weak right hand from Courtois to equalise.

Five minutes later, City completed the turnaround when Carvajal slid in late on Sterling and De Bruyne made no mistake from the spot.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus
Farewell tennis as Sharapova announces retirement
Thais lose as England cruise in T20 World Cup
Alonso to drive for McLaren at Indy 500
Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal
Fury longs for caravan despite receiving White House, Vatican invites
Klopp salutes ‘special’ Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Three decisions for Lampard ahead of Bayern clash
South Korea postpones football season as virus cases soar
Farrell points the finger at himself after Irish defeat
Pornpawee stuns Marin in decider
Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch
Lampard puts VAR in dock after Lo Celso gets away with ‘leg breaker’
Phuket youth sailors to contest 2020 O’pen Skiff World Championship in Italy
Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

Phuket OK ... have medical experts declared that Phuket is ok in relation to Covid19? Or should thes...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

I stay away from Chinese tourists. I don’t leave my home without my Word war 1 style gas mask that...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I too read this story ages ago, amazing how it needs bkk police to come and sort it out, right under...(Read More)

Chalong Circle exit to Rawai to close for electrical works

R... Read the article you clown. It states: "... install high-voltage power lines in the area.&...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

Age is but a number, experience is what counts. ...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

What is foreign minister Don's education, his skills at foreign level policies. What foreign wor...(Read More)

British man, 70, rescued by Thai navy after three days adrift off Phuket

With the strong easterly wind, why mr Turner didn't set course to Trang? And if that was to high...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm four dead from New Year road accidents, but official Seven Days tally will remain at one fatality

So as usual they lied- who is surprised? One wonders the true nature of Corona Virus in Thailand gi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

The Phuket Government should simply know who Thai are living/staying on Phuket. Something normal and...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand

@goldwing. Lol ! That's so paranoid.Maybe time for you to buy a hazmat suit.It will protect you...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 