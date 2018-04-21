The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

De Bruyne eyes golden era for champs City

FOOTBALL: Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City are ready to reign supreme in the Premier League for years to come under the astute leadership of Pep Guardiola.

Football,

AFP

Saturday 21 April 2018, 04:12PM

Kevin de Bruyne predicts a glittering future for English champions Manchester City under manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Ian Kington / AFP
Kevin de Bruyne predicts a glittering future for English champions Manchester City under manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Ian Kington / AFP

City were confirmed as English champions last Sunday (Apr 15) with a record-equalling five games to spare after Manchester United crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat against struggling West Bromwich Albion.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in City’s record-breaking campaign, but he knows Guardiola was the mastermind behind their triumph.

City’s top priority in the close-season will be securing the services of former Bayern Munich and Barcelona chief Guardiola, who also led his team to League Cup glory in February, for longer than the one year remaining on his contract.

“Everyone knows he’s one of the best coaches in the world. To achieve what he has achieved in the game is special and to be part of a group of players led by him can only help us to keep developing,” De Bruyne said.

“He came in two years ago and changed the way we play. That obviously takes time to adapt to but we’ve developed together and this season is a reward for all that work.

“What we want to do now is continue playing the way we have this season and become even stronger. He’s a big part of that and hopefully these can be his first trophies of many here at City.”

Backed by City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners, Guardiola has spent big money to bolster his squad and more reinforcements are likely to arrive before next season.

QSI International School Phuket

But De Bruyne believes the current City squad is already well placed to build on this season’s achievements.

“It’s no coincidence that the type of players brought in over the last year or two have all been of a similar age and we will look to build as a group together. The feeling amongst the squad is great,” he said.

“We have enjoyed the season a lot but there is work to do if we want to achieve more in future. That can be the trickiest thing in football, to not only win but keep winning. Having such a young squad will hopefully help us to achieve that.”

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also believes the foundations are in place for sustained success.

The Germany international, who had been back in his homeland watching former club Borussia Dortmund play Schalke when he learned he was a Premier League winner, said: “Although some of our players have won it before, it’s our first title as a group of players under the new manager.

“We have developed together and there is a lot of potential. What we all have to do now is to work hard and believe in our ability to keep succeeding.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.