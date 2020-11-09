DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements

PHUKET: The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has released a timeline of where an Indian man now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 traveled from Oct 28 to Nov 6, which included Phi Phi Island and Patong in Phuket, as well as taking flights and staying at a hotel in Chiang Mai.

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 November 2020, 12:21PM

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported the Indian man, 37 (name not revealed) as COVID-positive on Saturday (Nov 7).

He is now under care at a public hospital in Krabi Town while his case is being investigated, the CCSA said on Saturday without revealing further details.

The DDC yesterday reported they were trying to track down a Thai man who the Indian patient travelled to Chiang Mai with.

They were also trying to track down an American friend who the Indian man had dinner with at a restaurant in Patong before he flew to Chiang Mai.

According to the DDC, from Oct 19-27, the Indian man worked at a restaurant and stayed with his wife and two other people on Phi Phi Island.

On Oct 28, he took a ferry to mainland Krabi and stayed at his brother’s house located in Krabi Town.

On Oct 29, he drove his car to Phuket and stayed at a hotel in Patong. He also had a meal with an American friend at a restaurant opposite the hotel where he stayed.

On Oct 30, he drove to Phuket International Airport where he took flight FD3167 (Thai Airasia) to Chiang Mai with his Thai friend. After arriving Chiang Mai, the two took a taxi to the hotel in Chiang Mai town where they had booked to stay. While staying at the hotel, the two took a taxi to an entertainment venue, the DDC reported.

On Oct 31, the two rented a car and drove to Sukothai. They stopped at a petrol station on the way. After arriving, they checked-in at a hotel and went to a Loy Krathong event.

On Nov 1, the two had breakfast at the hotel and later lunch at an undisclosed place in Sukothai. The two then drove back to Chiang Mai, where they visited a temple (temple name not given).

On Nov 2, the Indian started developing a cough. The two returned the rented car to a car rental agency at Chiang Mai International Airport before boarding Thai AirAsia flight FD1968 back to Phuket. After landing in Phuket, the two drove to Patong, where they checked in at a hotel (name not given).

On Nov 3, the two had breakfast at the hotel. The Indian man had lunch at a department store in Phuket Town, before driving back to his brother’s house in Krabi Town.

On Nov 4, the Indian man went to a private hospital with his brother for medical tests for his work permit application, before boarding a ferry back to Phi Phi Island.

On Nov 5, the Indian man stayed at home and his medical test results confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19.

On Nov 6, the Indian man received treatment at Krabi Hospital, where he now remains under care.

The DDC has confirmed that three family members in Krabi who had been in close contact with the Indian man had tested negative for the virus.

Epidemiology Bureau director Walairat Chaifu announced yesterday that the Thai man and the American friend are among 79 people considered high-risk for contracting the virus.

Samples were collected from other people close to him, including those on the ferry from and to Phi Phi island, as well as passengers seated in the two rows in front of and behind him on flights between Phuket and Chiang Mai, Dr Walairat added.

The department also considered 211 more people to be in a low-risk category, and Disease Control Department Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said they were ordered to stay at home for two weeks to monitor their own conditions.

Dr Opas said that chances the Indian had spread the coronavirus to other people were slim because only a small amount of the virus was found during the tests conducted on him.