Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases

DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases

BANGKOK: The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has stopped reporting COVID-19 infections using rapid antigen test kits (ATK) and plans to report only cases that require hospitalisation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 May 2022, 10:52AM

A medical worker administers the nasal swab component of an antigen rapid test in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, last month. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

A medical worker administers the nasal swab component of an antigen rapid test in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, last month. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the change is being proposed to reflect the current situation where most COVID-19 patients have no or mild symptoms and choose home treatment.

She discussed the proposed change to the way COVID-19 infections will be reported after positive COVID-19 cases using ATKs were dropped from the DDC’s dashboard, reports the Bangkok Post.

Dr Sumanee insisted the revised reporting will not affect the Public Health Ministry’s monitoring of COVID-19, adding the DDC wants to focus on patients who require hospitalisation.

“The ministry’s case reporting has already been revised to the two-week average, but the CCSA still gives an update of the infections on a daily basis.

“Changes are being introduced to COVID-19 reporting and, after June 1, we plan to report only the cases with symptoms and requiring hospitalisation,” she said.

The proposed change will be submitted to the meeting of the ministry’s emergency operations centre (EOC) tomorrow before it is adopted by the CCSA, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Thira Woratanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, on Saturday urged people to continue wearing face masks.

In a clear criticism of the ministry’s new tracking approach, he wrote on his Facebook: “No positive ATK infections are reported. The infections drop sharply. The fatalities drop sharply. What a nice job. Trust and confidence must skyrocket. We must put on face masks. It’s very important.”

Elsewhere, Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang, chairman of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), said yesterday (May 28) the province is ready for the planned lifting of the face mask mandate.

Pathum Thani residents, he said, had endured the outbreak and are well prepared to protect themselves and live with the virus.

The announcement follows the Public Health Ministry saying the mask requirement would be eased in designated areas and that regulations may be adjusted around mid-June.

The easing of face mask wearing will have to be approved by the CCSA and published in the Royal Gazette.

Some say the relaxation will be adopted in 31 provinces in the green- and blue-zone provinces.

Pathum Thani is one of the blue zones or tourism-oriented provinces.

The high-risk “608” group - comprising people aged 60 and above, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women - are advised to wear masks in certain areas, as are all people in crowded spaces.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, 1 death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket eyes short-haul markets

If there are less 3000 tourists arriving daily it is impossible to get 60% occupancy. The PTA must b...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

Absurd. So you're allowed to get high on alcohol, which you have to buy and which is potentially...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Hong Kong? No one is travelling in or out of Hong Kong. They're under similarly draconian COVID ...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

If this legislation is approved on June 9th, many more people will die on Thai Roads. The combinatio...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can forget his ambitious goals altogether if the Cannabis Legislati...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Where do they get these figures from? How can tourism be growing at all when there are fewer tourist...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

I see Air Asia planes regularly take off at the lowest possible speed which takes a lot longer to a...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Sorry but can you repeat that ridiculous figure! Phuket's hotel occupancy rate is 60-70%. When? ...(Read More)

Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

Again doing another festival onthe same dates as others. Now there are 3 festivals at 3 beaches at t...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

I wish the RTP put this much effort in to trying to apprehend the real criminals of Phuket, not just...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lean On Me Live Fest
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 