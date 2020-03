DDC Chief reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, Thailand total reaches 322

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 coronavirus infections today (Mar 20), bringing the national total to 322, with most of the infections in Bangkok.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 March 2020, 02:28PM

Suwanchai Watthanatingcharoen, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said that 41 of the new cases were linked to earlier infections. Photo: NNT

In his daily briefing, Suwanchai Watthanatingcharoen, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said that 41 of the new cases were linked to earlier infections. Nine of the new cases involved on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Mr Suwanchai said. So far, Thailand has reported just one death from COVID-19, with 43 patients having recovered and being released from hospital care, while 278 are still receiving hospital treatment.