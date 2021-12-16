DAZZLE Night Party

Start From: Friday 31 December 2021, 05:30PM to Friday 31 December 2021, 01:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Let celebrate New Year 2022 DAZZLE Night Party on 31 December 2021 The BEST party with Thai fire show & lucky draw ft Illuzion’s DJ HUSkY • Canapés buffet & 4 Hours free flow drinks @ THB 1,990 net / person • Kids under 12 years old get 50% off • Make reservation before December 25, 2021 get early bird 10% off !! At Kee Sky Lounge 6th - 7th floor , The Kee Resort & Spa Make reservation call 076 335 888 or email to fb@thekeeresort.com Contact us: FB : Thekeeresortandspa Instagram: Thekeeresort&spa Line:@Thekeeresort https://www.thekeeresort.com/