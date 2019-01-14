PATTANI: A police sergeant was killed in a daylight gun attack on the Napradu police station in tambon Thung Phala of Khok Pho district on Sunday afternoon (Jan 13).



By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 January 2019, 09:31AM

A screen cap shows the moment one of the attacks with an automatic weapon got off the motorcycle pillion to check the death of the police sergeant he had just murdered. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Capt Somchai Duangtud, a duty officer, said the attack occurred at 12.35pm, when at least six men on three motorcycles drove by the station and opened fire with military-grade weapons.

Pol Sgt Chalermpol Khomkham was killed at the scene.

Police teams have been deployed to hunt down the culprits. Meanwhile, investigators have also recovered a number of bullet shells from a road in front of the station.

CCTV video supplied by the Narathiwat police showed the daylight murder, which took less than a minute at Napradu police station in tambon Thung Phala of Khok Pho district in Narathiwat.

Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Phusara, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 9 (PPR9), inspected the site of the shooting, for which insurgents are believed to be responsible, according to Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy police spokesman.

The commissioner has ordered local police in the PPR9 jurisdiction to step up security at police stations, communities, and key public sites.

Meanwhile, stricter inspections will also be carried out at roadside checkpoints on both main and feeder roads, the deputy spokesman said.

The shooting comes on the back of a warning by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) of possible attacks by insurgents in Sungai Kolok, Tak Bai and Muang districts of Narathiwat between Jan 13-15.

The Isoc has also urged local authorities and residents to be on the lookout for stolen motorcycles, which insurgents may use to launch bomb attacks.

