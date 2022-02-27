Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: Communities in 13 districts have been flooded, as rains caused by northeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand have continued for three consecutive days in the southern border province.

weatherdisasters

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 27 February 2022, 10:42AM

A woman wades through floodwaters in front of her house in Narathiwat on Saturday. The southern border province has been hit by floods caused by heavy rain. Photos: Waedao Harai via Bangkok Post

According to reports on Saturday (Feb 26), more than 7,200 households in 195 villages had been affected, with 6,891 houses damaged, along with four schools, as the rain-swollen Sungai Kolok River continued to overflow.

The water level was a metre above the spill-over point on the riverbank, reports the Bangkok Post.

In tambon Buke Ta in Waeng district, the water was 50 to 80 centimetres deep, forcing people to evacuate to higher ground.

District officials and soldiers from the 48th Ranger Regiment used flat-bottomed boats to deliver food and drinking water to affected residents.

In Sungai Kolok district, flooding was 60 to 100 centimetres deep. Some 100 villagers had to take shelter at an evacuation centre set up at Municipal 4 School.