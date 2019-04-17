THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Day 6 of Seven Days road-safety campaign sees woman hospitalised in motorbike accident

PHUKET: According to official statistics, Phuket suffered just one injury during Day 6 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 16).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 April 2019, 01:00PM

Phuket suffered just one injury in an accident yesterday (Apr 16), according to official statistics. Photo: MK / 7 Days Line Group

Phuket suffered just one injury in an accident yesterday (Apr 16), according to official statistics. Photo: MK / 7 Days Line Group

The one person injured was 23-year-old Panthira Tunsom, who fell from her motorbike after she clipped a car while overtaking in front of Dibuk Hospital on Chao Fa West Rd at 2:10pm yesterday (Apr 16), the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning.

Ms Panthira suffered cuts and abrasions, and a punctured lung. She was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment, the DDPM noted in its report.

Ms Panthira was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the report also noted.

The official report this morning for Day 6 of the Seven Days campaign marked a total of three people killed and 33 others injured in 30 accidents on Phuket’s roads since the Seven Days campaign began on April 11.

However, The Phuket News has been informed of another death, that of 68-year-old Rigoberto Ignacio, originally from the Philippines, who died after the motorbike he was riding was struck by a Mercedes-Benz being driven by Cambodian national Le Min Tai at the intersection of Kwang Rd and Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit at about 1:3oam this morning (Apl 17).

Le Min Tai was found to be drink driving and has been charged. The Phuket News has yet to confirm more details regarding the accident.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 2,048 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

• 65 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 145 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 520 fined for driving without a licence

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

• 78 fined for speeding

• 60 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 74 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 47 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 50 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 52 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 957 people fined for not wearing helmets

Across Thailand, a total of 71 people were killed and 2,340 injured yesterday (Apr 16), according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

The national Road Safety Centre this morning reported that so far 348 people had died and a further 3,176 people had been injured to the extent of requiring hospital treatment from injuries sustained in road accidents since the campaign began last Thursday (Apr 11).

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

