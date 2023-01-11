British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

BANGKOK: Police arrested 540 drivers throughout the country who violated traffic laws on Monday (Jan 9), the first day a new system was applied that deducts points from their driving licences.

Safetypolicetransport
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 10:37AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

All driving licence holders will be given 12 points at the start of each year, which they will gradually forfeit in the event they break the rules in what is known as the demerit system.

According to Pol Maj Gen Atchayon Kraithong, a police spokesman, 503 of those who were penalised on Monday were stripped of one point, with the remainder losing two points.

Some were found to have violated more than one rule, resulting in the two-point punishment, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police said 233 of those arrested had failed to display their tax stickers, indicating they had neglected to renew their annual vehicle tax. Eighty one people lost a point for failing to display their licence plates and 63 were punished for breaking the speed limit, Pol Maj Gen Atchayon said.

The demerit system is the brainchild of national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, part of a project to improve driving discipline and road safety in the kingdom.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Drivers will see their licences suspended for 90 days if they lose all of their points.

According to Pol Maj Gen Atchayon, the new scheme uses the Police Ticket Management (PTM) database and e-ticket system to record each violation of the law.

Drivers’ remaining points can be viewed at the “ptm.police.go.th/eTicket” website or the Khub Dee mobile application. Traffic law violators can also choose to pay their fines using the government’s Pao Tang e-wallet.

Pol Gen Damrongsak previously ordered deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote, the Department of Land Transport, Krung Thai Bank (KTB), and National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT) to move the system forward, said Pol Maj Gen Atchayon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Galong | 11 January 2023 - 14:50:02 

Perhaps some 'incentive' for the cops to take this worthwhile law seriously would be in order. I don't particularly like the idea of incentives, but I don't think this will last very long otherwise. 540 is a fair start, but I'm SURE there were thousands more that could have easily been ticketed.

Old guy | 11 January 2023 - 12:52:01 

@Den. My thoughts exactly. 540 out of 66,000,000.
This will force police to work harder because it's another law they must remember to forget.

Den Alder | 11 January 2023 - 10:48:54 

Only 540 for the whole country in one day? That should be the average of one sole intersection in Phuket for 15 minutes.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 300 Baht tourist fee, ID to buy cannabis in Thailand, May 5th holiday || January 11
Power outage to affect Heroines Monument area
More China direct flights to Phuket on the way
Meta bans ads targeted at teens based on gender
May 5 approved as extra holiday
Patong floating beach club told to wait for approval
Search for missing Romanian enters Day 4
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driver points system in effect, Daily China to Phuket flights begin next week || January 10
Husband and wife serial thieves arrested
Shanghai-Phuket daily direct flights to start next week
Darasamut Underpass to close for works
Lula slams far-right ‘terrorism’ as Brazil clears protest camps
Points system for drivers in force
Headline CPI rises 5.98%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID vaccination requirements SCRAPPED! Decision on floating Patong beach club looms || January 9

 

Phuket community
More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

Sadly, I can't think of any one person who has done more damage to the Kingdom's image and r...(Read More)

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

Perhaps some 'incentive' for the cops to take this worthwhile law seriously would be in orde...(Read More)

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

@Den. My thoughts exactly. 540 out of 66,000,000. This will force police to work harder because it&...(Read More)

More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

If Minister Anutin turns out to be wrong in his flip flopping decision making about the incoming chi...(Read More)

Patong floating beach club told to wait for approval

This floating beach club is such a very new thing that many departments are tumbling in and feel the...(Read More)

More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

Those infected Chinese are going to bring the plague!!! (joke)...(Read More)

More China direct flights to Phuket on the way

"Phuket is equipped to contain the spread of Covid 19" - really? Contain it to where? Cont...(Read More)

Points system for drivers in force

Yes JohnC, many questions about that new point deduction system. That point scheme is not balanced t...(Read More)

Day 1 sees 540 drivers lose points

Only 540 for the whole country in one day? That should be the average of one sole intersection in Ph...(Read More)

Husband and wife serial thieves arrested

Very dodgy second hand shops. Must have been blatantly obvious that items they were selling were sto...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 