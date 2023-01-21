Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Daxio Run 2023

Daxio Run 2023

Start From: Saturday 28 January 2023, 06:00AM to Saturday 28 January 2023, 03:00PM

« »

The Daxio Run is a FREE sport, fun and social event taking place in Kata/Karon 28th of January 2023 from 06:00 – 15:00 it is a “Free For All” event (Maximum 2000 participants). The run itself is part of a bigger Blockchain P2E & Metaverse convention organized by Daxio which is a Blockchain Gaming Company. There will be cash prizes for winners and a total of 10 persons in each class , All participants get a free Daxio-Run shirt (Max 2000). If you are interested in participating in the Daxio Run, all you need to do is to be there to get one of the 2000 running shirts available from 06.00 to 08:00 on Saturday morning.

Person : Daxio Run
Address : Kata-Karon, Phuket

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport

Yeah, in another normal country is would have been taken just a few police detectives to arrest this...(Read More)

Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport

A General, a Col AND 2 Lt Cols - great photo op!...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

JohnC, right! But in a way, the Thai education levels diplomas/degrees are so low, that employers pl...(Read More)

Army conscripts considered for filling Phuket labour void

@JohnC, what is anyway need of Thai conscripts? Not for Defends. For B300,000 family can buy son ou...(Read More)

Chinese New Year influx, tour groups set to resume

No inflated figures of arrivals from TAT and ridiculous amounts of income generated yet?...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

@Pool. So, why doesn't Thailand want to improve?...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

Being old and disgruntled isn't illegal. Steeling from citizens is. So change the Constitution a...(Read More)

State computers littered with online gambling links

So all my passport, insurance, credit card, contact and residential details are freely available to ...(Read More)

Army conscripts considered for filling Phuket labour void

How the Tourism Hi-So's with some brown envelopes try to persuade the generals to provide them c...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

If businesses in the hospitality sector paid a half decent wage that staff could live on and put som...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 