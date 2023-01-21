Daxio Run 2023

Start From: Saturday 28 January 2023, 06:00AM to Saturday 28 January 2023, 03:00PM

The Daxio Run is a FREE sport, fun and social event taking place in Kata/Karon 28th of January 2023 from 06:00 – 15:00 it is a “Free For All” event (Maximum 2000 participants). The run itself is part of a bigger Blockchain P2E & Metaverse convention organized by Daxio which is a Blockchain Gaming Company. There will be cash prizes for winners and a total of 10 persons in each class , All participants get a free Daxio-Run shirt (Max 2000). If you are interested in participating in the Daxio Run, all you need to do is to be there to get one of the 2000 running shirts available from 06.00 to 08:00 on Saturday morning.