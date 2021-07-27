The Phuket News
Daughter dumps COVID-infected father, 80, at temple

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman has come under fire after she dumped her COVID-infected 80-year-old father at a temple in Bua Lai district on Sunday (July 25) before driving off.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 02:47PM

Health workers assist the 80-year-old man found lying on a trail near Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee in Ban Nong Waeng village of Bua Lai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, yesterday (July 26). Photo: supplied

A Facebook user, said to be a medical worker at Bua Yai Hospital, posted pictures of an old man lying on a trail near Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee in Ban Nong Waeng village of Bua Lai district yesterday.

The pictures were accompanied by written condemnation of a daughter’s maltreatment of her old father.

Luang Phor Sitthichai, abbot of Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee, said that a woman and her husband brought the 80-year-old man to the temple on Sunday.

They said that the old man had known the monk when they lived in Khon Khaen province and wanted to stay with him at the temple.

The couple then left the old man and his cloth bag at the temple, and quickly drove away in their car.

Ban Nong Waeng village head Thongsuk Thaebtham learned from the old man that his daughter had brought him from Lop Buri province and left him at the temple.

This morning the old man wandered away from the temple and was later found lying in the rain on a nearby trail. Local health workers took him for a COVID-19 test, which returned positive.

The man was taken to a hospital in Khon Kaen as he is a native of the province.

Monks at the temple, health workers and rescuers who were in close contact with the old man were placed in 14-day quarantine.

The village head said the daughter should not have treated her father that way and that her actions had put others at risk of catching the virus.

