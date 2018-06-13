FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Dates set for Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

MARATHON: After a record breaking 2018 edition last Saturday (June 10) and Sunday (June 11) with more than 9,000 runners, it has been announced that the 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2019.

MarathonThe Phuket News

Wednesday 13 June 2018, 09:55AM

Some 9,000 runners took part in the 2018 event. Photo: Supplied

Some 9,000 runners took part in the 2018 event. Photo: Supplied

As with the 2018 event, the 2019 event will see the 10.5 kilometre run, 5km run and 2km kids run held on the Saturday afternoon and the half-marathon and marathon on the Sunday morning.

The super early bird entry period starts today and ends on June 30 with savings of up to 25% cent on the early bird entry fees and up to 50% on the regular entry fees.

Entries for the 2019 event are limited to 10,000 runners and the event is expected to be another sell-out.

Register here now to secure your entry slot for next year and save big on your entry fee.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Laguna Phuket Marathon back for 13th edition
Laguna Phuket Marathon to provide authentic Phuket experience for 8,000+ athletes
Laguna Phuket Marathon to welcome 8,000+ runners for 2018 event
Manager welcomed to new Thanyapura Tennis Academy
Surf’s up as Phuket series brings international event
Patong White beat Kashmiri CC despite captain’s best efforts
They’re in their ‘Prime’
Caddy Shack remain top of Patong Pool League
The luck of the Irish
All close in PPL after week three
Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News
Caddy Shack take early lead in Patong Pool League
Phuket gears up for green-season favourite Multihull Solutions Regatta
Thanyapura scholarship swimmer breaks Para Swimming Asian record

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 