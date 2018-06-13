As with the 2018 event, the 2019 event will see the 10.5 kilometre run, 5km run and 2km kids run held on the Saturday afternoon and the half-marathon and marathon on the Sunday morning.
The super early bird entry period starts today and ends on June 30 with savings of up to 25% cent on the early bird entry fees and up to 50% on the regular entry fees.
Entries for the 2019 event are limited to 10,000 runners and the event is expected to be another sell-out.
Register here now to secure your entry slot for next year and save big on your entry fee.
