Dates set for Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

MARATHON: After a record breaking 2018 edition last Saturday (June 10) and Sunday (June 11) with more than 9,000 runners, it has been announced that the 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2019.

Wednesday 13 June 2018, 09:55AM

Some 9,000 runners took part in the 2018 event. Photo: Supplied

As with the 2018 event, the 2019 event will see the 10.5 kilometre run, 5km run and 2km kids run held on the Saturday afternoon and the half-marathon and marathon on the Sunday morning. The super early bird entry period starts today and ends on June 30 with savings of up to 25% cent on the early bird entry fees and up to 50% on the regular entry fees. Entries for the 2019 event are limited to 10,000 runners and the event is expected to be another sell-out. Register here now to secure your entry slot for next year and save big on your entry fee.