Date set for Bangtao Beach Run

Date set for Bangtao Beach Run

RUNNING: Phuket authorities have confirmed that the Bangtao Beach Run 2022 is to take place on Sunday, July 10.

RunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 June 2022, 02:52PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Racing on the day will commence at 4:30am at the renowned beach location, which has been featured on the Great Runs website, and will consist of a 5km Fun Run and a 10km Mini Marathon.

Participants will be classified based on age across three categories: 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old and 50 years and over.

All age classifications cover both male and female runners and there will be trophies given out in each category for the top three best placed finishers.

Additionally, all participants will receive a commemorative medal and a T-shirt from the occasion.

Numbers are limited with only 500 runners in total permitted to register.

QSI International School Phuket

Registration opened at 1pm yesterday (June 13) and there is no application fee for participants to register.

If there are still places available come the day of the race, runners will be able to turn up and register in person on-site directly.

The organisers stated that all are welcome to come along and support the runners although spectators will not be liable to receive any race-related items such as shirts, bibs, medals or trophies.

Those interested in registering can do so at: https://soft.events/run/bangtao-beachrun-2022

