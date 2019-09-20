Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Date rape drugs found in suspect’s bags in death of model Thitima case

Date rape drugs found in suspect’s bags in death of model Thitima case

BANGKOK: Investigators yesterday (Sept 19) found some medicines, liquid and tablets in bags belonging to the prime suspect, Rachadech Wongthabutr, a 24-year old freelance male model, in connection with the death of Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, a 25-year-old commercial presenter.

crimedeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 September 2019, 09:00AM

A photo posted on the Facebook of Thitima Noraphanpiphat on Sunday. Her body was found in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo:  Lunlabelle Thitima Noraphanpiphat / Facebook

A photo posted on the Facebook of Thitima Noraphanpiphat on Sunday. Her body was found in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo:  Lunlabelle Thitima Noraphanpiphat / Facebook

Natthanai Homthianthong visits a police station to help in the probe into the death of his girlfriend, Thitima Noraphanpiphat.  Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Natthanai Homthianthong visits a police station to help in the probe into the death of his girlfriend, Thitima Noraphanpiphat.  Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

« »

The tablets appeared to be Viagra and a mixture of so-called “date rape” drugs which investigators believe Thitima consumed or was given shortly before her death.

The source added investigators are attempting to figure out if Thitima took any pills before she died, and if so whether they match those found in Mr Rachadech’s bags. They are also thought to have found pills at a home in the Bang Bua Thong area where Thitima attended a party before she was found dead.

Meanwhile, the police are looking into details about the home, where parties were held frequently, said the source.

When questioned, the owner of the house claimed he earned a living by trading stocks, a statement investigators do not fully believe.

The police are running background checks on all people who may have something to do with the death of Thitima.

Pol Maj Gen Samrit Tongtao, chief of Metropolitan Police Bureau's Division 8, who is leading the investigation, promised on Thursday to answer all key questions relating to her death within two days.

Thitima’s body was discovered on a sofa in a condo complex lobby in Bangkok's Thon Buri area early on Tuesday morning.

Pol Maj Gen Samrit insisted the case wasn’t complicated and the police were investigating as to who else was possibly involved.

The investigation is about 80% complete as investigators are still waiting for some documents including results of the autopsy as well as DNA tests on both Thitima and the prime suspect.

Screenshots of a chat log in a secret group believed to belong to Mr Rachadech, which were leaked to the media, have sparked speculation that Mr Rachadech drugged Thitima. Pol Maj Gen Samrit said police were compiling information on that theory as well.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Rachadech was invited for questioning as a person of interest in the investigation. In addition, a physical check and a DNA test has been conducted, said deputy police spokesman Pol ColKritsana Pattanacharoen. Mr Rachadech was released after questioning yesterday.

A DNA test on Mr Rachadech was required to ensure there is not a match between his samples and those samples collected from Thitima’s body, he said.

Police have so far interviewed over 10 witnesses and checked security cameras, he added.

Mr Rachadech was caught on security camera footage carrying an unconscious Thitima into the condo building and later to the sofa.

During a previous interrogation, Mr Rachadech claimed he and Thitima met at a party at a house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district. He said they had some drinks but she became quite drunk so he decided to take her back to his condo.

In another development, Natthanai Homthianthong, 31, the boyfriend of Thitima, submitted to Bukkhlalo police on Thursday messages and photos of Thitima which he believes will counter what Mr Rachadech told police.

However, the boyfriend refused to explain to media how he acquired this evidence saying only that he had received them from an unnamed person and he was confident it will lead to charges being pressed against the suspect.

Meanwhile, another source in the investigating team said police still cannot confirm the exact time Thitima died as they were waiting for results of tests on chemicals that are difficult to test.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Angsana Laguna Phuket wins Best Sustainable Hotel in MICE awards
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report
Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard
South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years
PM vows to speed up relief funds dispersal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life for Patong bar owner! PM dodges oat questions? Sea gypsies retract complaint? || September 19
Wichit Municipality opens flood-relief donations center
Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps
Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations
Bank of Thailand warns ATM cards with only magnetic strips not usable after Jan 15
Chicken exports to China increases 700% amid swine fever outbreak
Water outage to hit Kathu, Koh Kaew
Dead model may have been raped, say police
NACC busts school kickbacks
Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

 

Phuket community
Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Now, we wait for the "bail," which reminds me, what happen to the cops, up north, a few ye...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Reading that one expert predicts the completion of the pipeline by 2029/2030,i guess that some of t...(Read More)

Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

I am sure the Immigration must have huge warehouses were they store all the application papers, and ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Foot, enlarging, deepening present Phuket water reservoirs is/was a great idea. However, perhaps du...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Foot, Kamala actually doesn't excel in matters like beach water pollution prevention and culinai...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

"We will evaluation the effectiveness of monkey population control in the next 3 months". ...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

Well, we have the proof now that last year mass sterilisation didn't work despite Officials tryi...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The water supply pipe line to Phuket should already have been there. Now we start first a few years ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It would seem that creating new and enlarging existing reservoirs in Phuket would be much more effic...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Comical. There's a pricey restaurant here in Kamala that was getting mixed reviews back in the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie