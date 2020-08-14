Daryn Hudson to lead new Four Points By Sheraton in Patong

PHUKET: Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has announced the appointment of Daryn Hudson as its General Manager, ahead of the hotel’s opening in October.

patongtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 August 2020, 10:00AM

Award-winning Australian hotelier Daryn Hudson is to head-up the new 600-key Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort to open in Phuket’s main tourism district in October.

A highly-skilled hospitality professional, Daryn brings a wealth of experience to the role, having joined Marriott International for the first time in 2005 as Director of Food & Beverage at the Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa. He has gone on to become one the company’s most highly-regarded executives, said a release announcing his appointment.

Having moved to Southeast Asia to take up senior roles at Marriott hotels in Manila and Bangkok, Daryn achieved his first General Manager’s role in 2013 at Marriott Executive Apartments Sathorn Vista, Bangkok. A successful spell as GM of the Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Pangyo saw Daryn win the “Asia Pacific General Manager of the Year - Select Service” and “Global Courtyard Diamond General Manager of the Year” awards in 2016.

Most recently, Daryn was GM of The Stones Hotel - Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, where he succeeded in improving overall performance, and re-positioned the hotel in the Bali market. During his career, Daryn has also successfully completed a series of Marriott leadership programs, including Executive Leadership training in Asia-Pacific and the US. With such a proven track record, he is the perfect person to lead Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. The release added.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity. With its large room count and impressive facilities, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will bring something new to the island’s hospitality landscape, providing options for leisure travellers and large-scale corporate events,” said Daryn.

“I look forward to working with our entire team as we prepare to welcome our first guests later this year.”

Daryn will be based in Phuket with his wife and two daughters.